Former Giants First-round Pick Kadarius Toney Cut By Kansas City

The Giants traded Toney after just one season.

Patricia Traina

Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
End of an error? That appears to be the case for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the New York Giants first-round draft pick in 2021 whose demeanor led to his being traded by the new leadership regime of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll after just one season.

Toney was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks in 2022. In the weeks leading up to the trade, Toney, whose short Giants career was rocky from the get-go, was reportedly dealing with an injury that suddenly was not an issue when the trade was made with the Chiefs.  

The move to the Chiefs seemed to rejuvenate Toney, whose dour attitude indicated a lack of desire to be part of the Giants. Toney went on to become a hero for the Chiefs during their 2022 Super Bowl run, in which they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Toney scored on a 5-yard fourth-quarter pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game, 28-27.

Toney also had two punt returns in that Super Bowl win, including a long of 65 yards on the series after his touchdown reception. That return set up a three-play, 5-yard scoring drive in which the Chiefs increased their lead 35-27.

Last season, the wheels finally came off the wagon for the former Giant when he began dropping passes and making mental errors. Toney, who has talent, never recovered from his mishaps and was firmly on the bubble this past summer.

Toney, who was due to count for $2.53 million against the Chiefs salary cap this year, becomes the second former Giants first-round pick from the Dave Gettleman era to not finish his rookie contract, joining cornerback DeAndre Baker, the third of three first-round picks the Giants had in 2019.

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020).

