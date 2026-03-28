Giants Nose Guard Sam Roberts: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly

Throughout the hot period of free agency, the New York Giants seemed to address every position except the interior defensive line.

This left so many Big Blue fans and media members wondering what the team's plan was to bolster the interior defensive line and improve the run defense in 2026.

They finally addressed the position by signing defensive tackle Sam Roberts. Over his four seasons in the NFL, he has played for the Patriots, Panthers, and, most recently, the Atlanta Falcons.

As a true nose guard, he gives the Giants something they sorely need: a guy fully dedicated to clogging holes and stopping the run.

Last season, during his sole start of the year against Miami, Roberts showed all of the attributes that Giants fans would be looking for in a backup defensive tackle. He also showed the things that fans shouldn't worry about him doing.

Let's explore the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants' newest interior defensive lineman.

The Good: Gap Control

The Good of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Sam Roberts is his ability to control his gap. pic.twitter.com/73MxTEQhqW — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 27, 2026

Roberts is really good at controlling his gap. It is amazing that he has this ability, because he plays at a much higher pad level than you would like a defensive tackle to play.

Still, he can get his hands on blockers and wedge himself into his gap. He is also able to move his feet and maintain his gap integrity when the offense is trying to outflank the defense wide.

He has the physicality and explosiveness necessary to displace the blocker back and control the neutral zone. He also has the anchor to keep from losing too much ground on double teams and down blocks.

Additionally, he has the footwork necessary to move down the line of scrimmage.

The Great: Block Destruction and Tackling

The Great of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Sam Roberts is his ability to shed blocks and make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/vhQNnk2ZhO — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 27, 2026

It's one thing to control the gap. It's another to make plays in the gap. The only way to make plays as an interior defensive lineman is to be able to detach from offensive linemen and get your hands on the ball carrier.

During Atlanta's game against the Dolphins, Roberts showed an ability to control, detach, and then go make a play.

There were times when he was able to fit up his blocker, shed, and bring the ball carrier down inside. There were other times when he had to work down the line of scrimmage and chase the ball carrier.

Specifically, there was one play in which he was able to disengage from the blocker and run all the way to the perimeter to make a tackle on the running back as he tried to cut up the field.

Another time, he was able to spin off a block and make a tackle on the ball carrier before the ball carrier got a head of steam downhill.

This is a talent that the Giants could definitely use out of a defensive tackle who will most likely come in to spell Dexter Lawrence when he needs rest.

The Ugly: Pass Rush Awareness

The Ugly of new #NYGiants defensive tackle Sam Roberts is his pass rush awareness. pic.twitter.com/YMiNcTC24g — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 27, 2026

Some interior defensive linemen have the athleticism to be effective pass rushers, but they lack the overall awareness to be effective regularly.

If they do find success in the pass rush, it's normally by mistake. They run up the field and fall into a sack, or the quarterback tries to escape and ends up in the arms of a defensive tackle. That is the extent of Roberts’ pass rush ability.

Roberts does not do a good job of recognizing play-action, and when he is on the field in similar situations, he does not know how to explode and apply pressure to the quarterback.

Coach's Corner

I'm inclined to believe that the system was the biggest reason for the lack of success against the run over the past two seasons. Not only did it not truly fit the personnel, but the moves by the former defensive coordinator led teams to choose to be run on.

The system that should be here now is tailor-made for a guy like Roberts to be the short-yardage or early-down nose guard in a three-down lineman system. Whether he gets significant minutes will depend on how consistent he is as a run defender.

The one thing he still needs to work on is his pad level, because it is far too high for him to be consistently considered for playing time.

He has good film when he gets an opportunity to play, but the guys who are getting more minutes are the ones who consistently perform with their technique.