Former Giants Head Coach Bill Parcells to Get New Honor | News Briefs
JUNE 9. FORMER GIANTS HEAD COACH BILL PARCELLS TO BE INDUCTED INTO PATRIOTS HALL OF FAME. New York Giants Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor head coach Bill Parcells is about to get a new honor to his credit that has nothing to do with Big Blue.
Parcells will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame this coming season as a contributor, with the date announced by New England for Saturday, September 20, at Gillette Stadium.
Parcells spent the bulk of his coaching career with the Giants, whom he first joined in 1979 under head coach Ray Perkins as an assistant for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it stint before resigning his post for a place in private business.
He returned to the NFL in 1980 with the Patriots as a linebackers coach for one season under then-head coach Ron Erhardt, who would later become the Giants’ offensive coordinator from 1982 through 1990.
Parcells then returned to the Giants in 1981 as the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Perkins’s staff. He was promoted to head coach after the 1982 season when Perkins resigned to become the head coach at Alabama.
Parcells remained as the Giants' head coach until 1990, winning two Super Bowl titles for the franchise before resigning in May of 1991 due to health concerns.
Parcells then resurfaced as a head coach for the Patriots during the 1993-1996 seasons, for whom he helped turn around the team's fortunes, taking them to their first postseason berth in eight years, which occurred in 1994, the year he won his second NFL Coach of the Year award.
Parcells also led the Patriots to a Super Bowl berth in 1996. He went on to be the head coach of the Jets and Cowboys, becoming the first and, to date, only head coach in NFL history to lead four different teams to the playoffs and three different teams to a conference championship game.
JUNE 3. GIANTS CONTINUE TO TWEAK SCOUTING DEPARTMENT. The New York Giants have some additional newcomers to their scouting department.
The team added Drew House as a scouting assistant. According to his LinkedIn profile, House, before joining the Giants this month, spent two seasons at the University of Oregon, where he served as the Director of College Scouting, a role he held for five months after being promoted from the school’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel.
House was previously a football operations intern with the Buffalo Bills during the summers of 2023 and 2024.
The Giants also promoted Isaiah Wingfield from scouting assistant to Southwest BLESTO scout.
Wingfield, who attended Harvard University as an economics major and later pursued an MBA at Wake Forest’s School of Business, is a former college defensive back.
He previously interned for The 33rd Team while attending Wake Forest. He joined the Giants in June 2023.
JUNE 2. GIANTS TO HIRE NEW ASSISTANT SCOUT. The New York Giants have made some post-draft tweaks to their player personnel department, and one more move is coming.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the Giants are hiring Tommy Pernetti, a move that Pernetti confirmed on his social media account.
Pernettti joined the Ole Miss Rebels as a college scouting coordinator in March 2024, a role he held for 13 months. He was promoted in March 2025 to the position of Assistant Director of Player Personnel for College Scouting.
Pernetti is a 2023 graduate of the University of Miami who, before joining the Rebels, spent one season each as a player personnel assistant at Texas and at his alma mater, where he served as a part-time player personnel and recruiting assistant.
JUNE 2. GIANTS THIRD-ROUND DRAFT PICK DARIUS ALEXANDER INKS ROOKIE DEAL. New York Giants rookie defensive lineman Darius Alexander has signed his rookie contract after the team concluded its fourth OTA on Monday, the team announced.
Alexander, 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds out of the University of Toledo was the first pick in the third round of this year’s draft, No. 65 overall. According to Over the Cap, Alexander’s deal is for our years and is estimated to be worth $6.762 million, which includes a $1.557 million signing bonus.
Alexander, who will compete for a starting spot on the Giants defensive line alongside all-world nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, will count for $1.229 million against this year’s cap. This figure includes a base salary of $840,000.
Alexander’s remaining cap hits are $1.536 million (2026), $1.844 million (2027), and $2.151 million (2028).
Alexander becomes the sixth member of the Giants’ seven-man draft class to sign. Running back Cam Skattebo, the team’s fourth-round pick, remains the only one unsigned.
