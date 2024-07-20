Former Giants Phil Simms, Ron Johnson to Be Inducted in New Jersey Hall of Fame
Two former New York Giants greats are set to be part of the 18-member New Jersey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.
Quarterback Phil Simms and running back Ron Johnson will represent Big Blue at the state’s HOF ceremony which will be pre-taped at the American Dream shopping center located adjacent to MetLife Stadium and will be aired on November 13 on Fox 5 My9 and social media.
Simms, the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 1979, played his entire 15-year career with the Giants. Simms, who overcame a series of injuries early in his career, held many of the franchise’s passing records before Eli Manning came along and broke them.
Simms finished 95–64 (.597) as a regular-season starter and 6–4 in the playoffs. He especially rose to the occasion in Super Bowl XXI against the Denver Broncos, when he completed 22 of 25 passes – including all 10 of his throws in the second half – for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 39–20 win and his selection as the game’s Most Valuable Player.
His completion percentage (88 percent) and passer rating (150.9) in Super Bowl XXI remain Super Bowl records.
Johnson, who played six seasons for the Giants (1970-1975) rushed for 3,836 yards, eighth on the franchise's career list, between Ahmad Bradshaw and Hall of Famer Frank Gifford.
Johnson (1,066 rushing attempts) is one of seven players with more than 1,000 carries in a Giants uniform, and his 33 rushing touchdowns rank among the top 10 in franchise history.
Johnson, who was voted No. 72 on the Giants’ Top 100 Players in franchise history, earned a Pro Bowl berth in 1970 after becoming the first Giants back to rush for 1,000 yards. He earned his second Pro Bowl berth in 1972 when he rushed for a career-high 1,182 yards.