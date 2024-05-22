Giants 2024 Preseason Schedule Dates Set
The New York Giants' regular season schedule was released last week, but information regarding the three preseason games and the start of training camp was missing.
Thanks to some internet sleuthing, the information for those important dates—the preseason games are a time for the coaches to evaluate what they have—is now available.
The Giants open their preseason schedule at home against the Detroit Lions. According to the Detroit Free Press, that game will be played on Thursday, August 8 at MetLife Stadium.
Earlier this year, Lions head coach (and former Giants draft pick) Dan Campbell told the Lions beat writers that he hoped to hold joint practices for his team. According to MLive.com, the Lions and Giants requested to play each other for the opener, so there is a good chance of joint practices happening Monday and Tuesday before the game.
The Giants' second preseason game is scheduled to be against the Texans in Houston. According to Ticketmaster, the game will be played on Saturday, August 17, with kickoff listed as noon, though it's unclear if that's the local time or Eastern.
The Giants will close their preseason schedule as the visitors in the annual Giants-Jets summer game. Ticketmaster lists that game for Saturday, August 24, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
With the date of the first preseason game apparently set, the start of training camp, which, according to CBA rules, usually takes place 15 days before the first preseason game, would be July 24. However, that date still needs to be confirmed by the team, who could opt to open camp a day or two later.