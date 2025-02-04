Report: Giants AGM Brandon Brown to Interview for Jaguars GM Post | News Briefs
FEB. 4. REPORT: GIANTS AGM BRANDON BROWN TO INTERVIEW FOR JAGUARS GM POST. New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown, who didn’t get the Las Vegas general manager job that instead went to John Spytek last month, is getting one last chance this hiring cycle at a general manager post.
CBS insider Jonathan Jones reported that Brown is among five candidates that the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired Trent Baalke last month. requested permission to interview for their vacancy.
The others include Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, and Bucs assistant general manager Mike Greenberg.
The Jaguars have already hired their new head coach, Liam Coen, to replace the fired Doug Pederson. Coen has already begun filling out his coaching staff, so whoever gets the general manager post won’t have much say regarding how the coaching staff takes shape.
It’s unknown if not having had a say in the head coaching post might dampen any enthusiasm for the Jaguars’ general manager job.
Brown has been busy with the Giants lately, having attended the Shrine and Senior Bowls last week. It’s unknown if he plans to interview with the Jaguars or wait another year to see if additional general manager positions open up.
FEB 3. EX-GIANTS RB SAQUON BARKLEY BECOMES ENGAGED. Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had quite the calendar year in 2024 between finally getting the contract he wanted and showing he still had plenty of life left in his 27-year-old body.
For Barkley, the 2025 calendar year might be even better.
In addition to trying to help the Eagles pursue their second Super Bowl championship this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Barkley shared with People magazine that he and his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon, recently became engaged.
The 27-year-old Barkley, who celebrates his birthday on Super Bowl Sunday, shares daughter Jada and son Saquon, Jr. with Congdon, whom he’s known since their days at Penn State, where they met in 2017. He credited Congdon for her unconditional support as he transitioned from college to superstardom in the NFL.
"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her," he said.
"She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better."
Barkley broke the hearts of Giants fans everywhere when, after a tumultuous round of contract negotiations with the team that made him the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, he bolted for the Giants biggest rivals last offseason after general manager Joe Schoen elected not to use the franchise tag a second time to retain Barkley’s services.
Schoen, as it was later learned on Hard Knocks, not only didn’t make the running back a new offer after doing so several times the previous offseason, but he also stated his belief that running backs tended to deteriorate performance-wise once they hit age 27.
Barkley proved Schoen wrong by rushing for over 2,000 yards behind an arguably better offensive line in Philadelphia than he would have had in New York.
This has undoubtedly caused Giants team co-owner John Mara, who famously said during an episode of Hard Knocks that he’d have trouble sleeping if Barkley went to the Eagles.
FEB. 1. GIANTS IDL DEXTER LAWRENCE HAMS IT UP AT THE PRO BOWL. New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence didn’t have much to smile about during the 2024 season between the team’s 3-14 record, the worst in its 100-year history, and his season-ending injury.
But Lawrence, a team leader and defensive captain who is widely respected for his easygoing leadership style, seemed to be having a blast at this year’s Pro Bowl skills challenge down in Orlando, Florida.
Lawrence was caught on video egging on his fellow NFC all-stars to attempt his "Sexy Dexy" sack celebraton dance.
Among those who tried to replicate it--some with success and some without--included fellow Giants teammate Malik Nabers, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Bucs defensive lineman Vita Vea, and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.
Lawrence, nicknamed “Sexy Dexy, did his to dance nine times this past season, one each for his career-high nine sacks recorded in just 12 games.
The only member of the Giants to be voted as a "starter" for the annual Pro Bowl, Lawrence attended despite having had his 2024 campaign cut short due to a dislocated elbow suffered against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
FEB. 1. GIANTS ASSISTANT COACH GETS ANOTHER INTERVIEW. New York Giants assistant quarterbacks coach Christian Jones, who last month interviewed for the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach role that ultimately went to Ashton Grant, will reportedly get another chance at landing a similar role, this time with the Seatle Seahawks.
Jones just completed his third season with the Giants and his second as the assistant quarterbacks coach. In his first season with the team (2022), he was an offensive assistant. He has spent the last two seasons in his current role.
Before joining the Giants, Jones spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, his first NFL coaching job. One of those seasons was as an offensive quality control coach, and two as an assistant wide receivers coach.
Before coming to the NFL, Jones was an offensive assistant and offensive line coach with Northwestern University, his alma mater in 2017, and then a graduate assistant at the University of Texas.
Jones played wide receiver for Northwestern, finishing his college career with 128 receptions for 1,509 yards and eight touchdowns in 51 games played.
If he is offered and accepts the Seahawks job, he will become the third known Giants assistant coach to leave the team for another position, following Zak Kur and Ben Burress.
He’d also be the fifth known change on head coach Brian Daboll’s staff, joining Kur, Burress, cornerbacks coach Jerome Henderson, and safeties coach Michael Treier, the latter two having been dismissed by Daboll.