Giants Decline Evan Neal’s Fifth-Year Option
The New York Giants will not be exercising the fifth-year option in offensive lineman Evan Neal’s rookie contract, general manager Joe Schoen revealed to reporters following the conclusion of the 2025 draft.
The decision comes as no surprise given that Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft and Schoen’s first as general manager, has not panned out as expected by the club. When he was selected out of Alabama, it was hoped that he might become the bookend right tackle for the team for the next decade or so.
However, assorted injuries, combined with inconsistent performance issues and, at least until recently, when he openly declared he was born to play offensive tackle in the NFL, have sabotaged Neal’s progress.
Last year, the Giants brought in Jermaine Eluemunor as a fallback plan at right tackle in the event Neal, who saw the previous season end early due to an ankle issue requiring surgery, to play tackle.
Eluemunor took on Neal’s post when the young offensive lineman had a setback in his recovery from surgery. Neal wasn’t able to get on the field until training camp was more than half over; by that time, any plans of cross-training him at guard were scrapped, given how late in the process he was cleared to return to action.
This past offseason, the Giants brought in veterans Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III to compete for the swing tackle role. They also drafted Marcus Mbow in the fifth round, who, according to head coach Brian Daboll, will get some work at tackle.
That leaves Neal to try to salvage his time at guard, where he’ll compete with Greg Van Roten (last year’s starter at right guard), Jake Kubas, Josh Ezeudu, and Austin Schlottmann for a spot.
While the Giants don’t seem ready to dump the disappointing first-round pick, given the moves made in the offseason and the draft, it seems rather apparent that Neal might not have a long-term future with this team.
