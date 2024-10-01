Giants DT Dexter Lawrence Stars in New Campbell's 'Chunky Soup' Commercial
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II is showing off his acting skills in his newest endorsement deal with Campbell’s Chunky Soup.
In the new spot, Lawrence, standing in front of a mirror with the phrase “Stay Sexy,” a reference to the defensive tackle’s “Sexy Dexy” nickname, touts Campbell’s Chunky Soup’s high protein content.
Campbell’s, who also has retired Eagles center Jason Kelce as a spokesperson, has a long history of working with Giants players. Previous campaigns have featured former Giants stars Victor Cruz, who was part of the 2019 “Mama’s Boy” campaign, and Saquon Barkley, whose campaign was tied to feeding the homeless.
Campbell’s Marketing Director Pete Herron praised Lawrence's contribution to the campaign in comments appearing in Sports Business Journal.
“I’m a huge football fan, and I am someone who is really familiar with how talented he is on the field. … He is superlative with how talented he is,” Herron said.
Herron said that he wanted to work with someone who physically fits the Chunky line.
“Chunky is the big soup, which eats like a meal with big hunks of meat and protein. Ostensibly, getting to a player partner that is [physically] one of the biggest players was really something for us that we wanted to drive and deliver,” he said.
Kelce, who retired from the game last year, has been on a weight loss journey since. He is touting the soup’s “Spicy” campaign, perhaps a nod to his 2023 nomination for ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’ Lawrence, who outweighs Kelce by 50 pounds, is touting the soup’s “Beefy” variety.
Besides promoting the soup, Lawrence will also bring attention to Campbell’s Chunky Sacks Hunger initiative.
“Chunky and the NFL have been fighting hunger for over 25 years, and we’re proud to continue to find ways to make a positive impact in communities across the league,” said Herron. “Now in its third year, Chunky Sacks Hunger is expanding what was a regional initiative to be a league-wide program.”
During the 2024-2025 regular season, Campbell’s will donate 1,000 meals (up to two million from Sept. 5, 2024 to Jan 5, 2025) to Feeding America for every sack made across the NFL. Since the program’s inception, Campbell’s has donated over five million meals.
“I know that making sacks on the field helps my team, and it’s great to know it’s also helping people in need,” Lawrence said per Sports Business Journal. “I grew up watching football legends partner with Chunky, and I’m thrilled to follow in their footsteps while giving back to communities across the country.”
Like Barkley and Cruz, Lawrence has proved to be one of the best. He falls third on ESPN’s July ranking of the best DTs, trailing Chris Jones (Chiefs) and Quinnen Williams (Jets).