New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Skyler Bell, UConn
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Skyler Bell, WR
- Height: 6’0
- Weight: 192 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: UCONN
- Hands: 10”
- Arm length: 31 ⅛”
- 40-yard dash: 4.40 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.53 seconds
- Vertical Jump: 41”
- Broad Jump” 11’1”
- STATS
A former three star recruit out of Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut where he was the sixth recruit in the state, and the 124 wide receiver during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Bell took his talents to Wisconsin and spent three seasons with the Badgers.
After the 2023 season, Bell returned to Connetticut and played at UCONN for his final two years – which were, by far, his two best seasons.
Bell was a consensus All-American in 2025. Not only did he secure 102 catches for 1,282 yards, and 13 touchdowns, but he also averaged an insane 3.13 yards per route run with just four drops and 15 forced missed tackles.
His slot percentage was 36.4% in 2025. He played more out-wide than he did in the slot while at UCONN. Bell attended the 2025 Panini Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Freak athlete with springing twitch
- Excellent overall athlete – a deep threat
- Angle breaking speed to the edge
- Very good build up speed
- Lighting quick feet – a more refined release package can be unlocked
- Fluid and quick in and out of cuts – smooth!
- Dangerous short area quickness
- Showed control with his footwork on the LOS
- Threatens vertically
- Quickly accelerates into off-cushion
- Good explosiveness
- Good tracking ability and concentration
- Highlight reel catches
- Very productive college career
- Excellent YAC ability
- Drops was an issue but it improved in his final season
Weaknesses
- Slender frame
- Release package is not bad but can certainly be refined
- Release timing can be disrupted vs. press
- Can clean up his release package vs. press
- Played at smaller level of competition
- Overall, could be stronger
- Only average ability to play through contact
- Concentration drops were an issue – 9.8% drop rate
- Tends to catch a lot with his body – how confident is he in his hands?
- Older – will be 24 at the start of the season
Summary
Skyler Bell is an explosive athlete who wins with burst, speed, and natural movement ability., Bell threatens defenses vertically with strong build-up speed and solid twitch, while taking advantage of his ability to quickly threaten off coverage.
His foot quickness and fluidity stand out on tape — he’s smooth in and out of breaks, dangerous in short areas, and capable of creating chunk plays after the catch.
Bell tracks the football well downfield and has shown the concentration to finish difficult throws, producing several highlight-reel catches during a productive college career.
However, his slender frame shows up against physical coverage, where his release timing can be disrupted and his overall strength limits his ability to play through contact. He has a solid release package, but could benefit from added refinement and variation.
Coming from a lower level of competition and entering the league as an older rookie, Bell will need to prove his traits translate, but his athleticism and vertical playmaking ability give him intriguing upside.
GRADE: 6.19
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato