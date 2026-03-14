New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Skyler Bell, UConn

Skyler Bell, WR

Height: 6’0

Weight: 192 lbs

Class: RS-Junior

School: UCONN

Hands: 10”

Arm length: 31 ⅛”

40-yard dash: 4.40 seconds

10-yard split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump: 41”

Broad Jump” 11’1”

STATS

A former three star recruit out of Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut where he was the sixth recruit in the state, and the 124 wide receiver during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Bell took his talents to Wisconsin and spent three seasons with the Badgers.

After the 2023 season, Bell returned to Connetticut and played at UCONN for his final two years – which were, by far, his two best seasons.

Bell was a consensus All-American in 2025. Not only did he secure 102 catches for 1,282 yards, and 13 touchdowns, but he also averaged an insane 3.13 yards per route run with just four drops and 15 forced missed tackles.

His slot percentage was 36.4% in 2025. He played more out-wide than he did in the slot while at UCONN. Bell attended the 2025 Panini Senior Bowl.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Strengths

Freak athlete with springing twitch

Excellent overall athlete – a deep threat

Angle breaking speed to the edge

Very good build up speed

Lighting quick feet – a more refined release package can be unlocked

Fluid and quick in and out of cuts – smooth!

Dangerous short area quickness

Showed control with his footwork on the LOS

Threatens vertically

Quickly accelerates into off-cushion

Good explosiveness

Good tracking ability and concentration

Highlight reel catches

Very productive college career

Excellent YAC ability

Drops was an issue but it improved in his final season

Weaknesses

Slender frame

Release package is not bad but can certainly be refined

Release timing can be disrupted vs. press

Can clean up his release package vs. press

Played at smaller level of competition

Overall, could be stronger

Only average ability to play through contact

Concentration drops were an issue – 9.8% drop rate

Tends to catch a lot with his body – how confident is he in his hands?

Older – will be 24 at the start of the season

Summary

Skyler Bell is an explosive athlete who wins with burst, speed, and natural movement ability., Bell threatens defenses vertically with strong build-up speed and solid twitch, while taking advantage of his ability to quickly threaten off coverage.

His foot quickness and fluidity stand out on tape — he’s smooth in and out of breaks, dangerous in short areas, and capable of creating chunk plays after the catch.

Bell tracks the football well downfield and has shown the concentration to finish difficult throws, producing several highlight-reel catches during a productive college career.

However, his slender frame shows up against physical coverage, where his release timing can be disrupted and his overall strength limits his ability to play through contact. He has a solid release package, but could benefit from added refinement and variation.

Coming from a lower level of competition and entering the league as an older rookie, Bell will need to prove his traits translate, but his athleticism and vertical playmaking ability give him intriguing upside.

GRADE: 6.19

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