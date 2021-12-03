Giants Unveil Lengthy, Final Injury Report Ahead of Week 13 Game vs. Dolphins
Once again, the Giants have quite a lengthy injury report going into a game in which they will be without multiple key starters on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) has already been declared out of Sunday's game. Jones has been limited in practice all week, including Friday's session.
Head coach Joe Judge, who announced the team's practice Friday, refused to provide detail about the specifics of Jones's injury, which has been classified as a strained neck. He also continued to carefully word his responses when asked if Jones's injury was season-ending.
"I would say at this point that would remain true," he said, adding, "We just have ruled him out for this week, and we’ll evaluate everything for the future as we get through it."
Also declared out are cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), and outside linebacker Trent Harris (ankle). The Giants had hoped to have Jackson this week, but he could not practice all week after suffering his injury last week against the Eagles.
Update: Trent Harris and Kaden Smith have been been placed on injured reserve.
With Jackson out and Darnay Holmes on injured reserve, rookie Aaron Robinson, who is more of a slot cornerback, figures to see time opposite James Bradberry, with Julian Love likely to take the bulk of the snaps in the slot.
The Giants will go into this weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins minus some key players on both sides of the ball.
Receivers Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad) are both listed as doubtful for Sunday. Shepard has not played since Week 8 when the Giants visited Kansas City, but he was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.
Toney, who missed Week 7 with an ankle issue, is looking at missing his second game in a row with his injury.
Offensive tackle Nate Solder (elbow), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), receiver John Ross (illness/quad), and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) are all listed as questionable for Sunday.
Solder was added to the injury report Friday and did not practice. Earlier this week, Solder's play was called into question by reporters given how he's struggled this season yet continues to get the start ahead of second-year player Matt Peart.
While head coach Joe Judge glossed over offering a response to that question, offensive line coach Rob Sale was more direct with his response.
Ross and Gillaspia were able to practice on a limited basis Friday, which gave the team some hope of their availability for Sunday.
