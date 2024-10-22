Giants Hosting Former Cardinals First Round Pick OT D.J. Humphries for Workout
The New York Giants, who lost their former first-round offensive tackle Andrew Thomas for the season to a lis franc injury, might be eyeing another former first-round draft pick to replace him in the starting lineup.
D.J. Humphries, the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he spent his entire career until last season, is coming in for a workout on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Humphries is 6-5 and 307 pounds and has started all 98 career games in which he’s appeared. In his rookie season, Humphries played and started at right tackle but was named as one of NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s most disappointing rookies in the league that year after he struggled to gain the coaches’ confidence during training camp.
The following season and through 2022, he started primarily at left tackle. Along the way, he suffered a knee injury in 2018 and then a back injury in 2022, both injuries landing him on the injured reserve list.
Humphries has appeared in over 6,400 offensive snaps, 4,066 of those in pass-blocking situations. Pro Football Focus has him down for 220 career pressures (including 30 sacks), with a 96.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
More Giants Coverage
Humphries, voted to the Pro Bowl in 2021, also has 54 career penalties, including two seasons (2019 and 2021) in which he was flagged 12+ times. Of his career totals, he’s spent 5,681 snaps at left tackle and 750 at right tackle.
Humphries played his college ball at Florida, where in 2012, he was named a Freshman All-American.
The Giants ran third-year man Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle last week. Ezuedu allowed three pressures in 43 pass-blocking snaps, two of which were sacks in the first half.
Ezeudu, the Giants’ third-round pick in 2022 out of North Carolina who, unlike last season when he was thrust into the starting left tackle spot, earned the chance all spring and summer to take snaps at the position, finished the game with a 93.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
That mark was the second-lowest among the Giants' starting five offensive linemen, just slightly topping center John Michael Schmitz’s 92.3 rating.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who didn't hesitate in naming struggling quarterback Daniel Jones as his starter for next week's game at Pittsburgh, wasn't willing to do the same for Ezeudu at left tackle.