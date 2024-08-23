Giants' Nabers. Commanders' Daniels Received “Multiple Education” Sessions Regarding Gambling
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, former LSU teammates who made a friendly wager about who would win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year only to cancel the bet once it came to light and both were informed that it violated league gambling policies, both received “multiple education training sessions” according to the Washington Post.
“The league addressed the matter directly with the NFL Players Association, with the two teams, and the two players, to ensure that they understood the policy,” NFL Executive Vice President of Communications Jeff Miller said in response to a question posed by Washington Post reporter Mark Maske.
“They received multiple education training sessions since that time, and I think we’re in a — as a result of all the work that went into it we’re comfortable with the resolution.”
The $10,000 wager first came to light during an appearance by Nabers on The Pivot podcast. It was confirmed by Daniels on the All Facts No Brakes podcast hosted by former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson.
“We were uneducated on the gambling policy in the NFL,” Daniels told Washington Commanders reporters earlier this year. “Me and him had a conversation and we canceled the bet. Obviously, we don’t want to get in trouble with anything. We’re just focused on being the best players for our respective teams.”
"I'm educated now that I got here about sports betting and gambling," Nabers told Giants reporters when asked about the wager back in the spring, adding it was just a way for the two former teammates and still good friends to motivate each other.
"So we called the bet off--there's no bet now."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.