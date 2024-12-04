Giants Name Drew Lock Starting Quarterback for Week 14
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that Drew Lock will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints.
Lock, who stepped in for Tommy DeVito after the second-year quarterback was diagnosed with a forearm injury that kept him out of the Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys, did enough good things, according to Daboll, to warrant another opportunity to start.
Lock, who has been second on the depth chart, got the start in the Giants' Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, a game the Giants lost 27-20. He finished 21 of 32 (65.6%) for 178 yards and one interception (that coming on a tipped screen pass attempt) despite being under pressure on 45.3% of his dropbacks in that game.
His receivers also had three dropped passes, two of which came from rookie Malik Nabers, but Lock, per NextGen Stats also finished with a 6.3% on tight-window throws, topping DeVito’s 6.5% recorded the week prior in a blowout loss to the Bucs.
Lock also finished as the team’s leading rusher with 57 yards on four carries and a touchdown, along with one fumble. Two of his scrambles went for 29 and 21 yards and were among the Giants’ two biggest plays of the day.
DeVito remains on the Giants injury report, listed as limited as of Wednesday. Daboll said DeVito is making progress and that if he's healthy enough to play on Sunday, he'll be the backup to Lock.
"He'll throw out here (Wednesday). He'll probably do some show team reps," Daboll said of DeVito. "Drew's gonna take all the reps with the ones today, and he'll be the quarterback this week. And if Tommy is well enough to be the second quarterback, he will be; if not, it'll be Tim (Boyle). But I think (Tommy is) trending in the right direction. We'll see where he is today."
The Giants are looking for their first win at home this season and will look to get it against Saints team that is 1-4 on the road this year.