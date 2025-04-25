Giants Pick Up Kayvon Thibodeaux's Fifth-year Option on Rookie Deal
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed that the team will exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, which will cost the team an estimated $14.751 million.
"Kayvon is going to be here. We're excited to have him. You can't have enough pass rushers," Schoen said following the Giants' selection of outside linebacker Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.
"Between those guys coming off the edge, Dex (Dexter Lawrence) in the middle, Nacho (Rakeem Nunez-Roches), Roy Robertson-Harris, I'm excited about the D-line. We added (Jeremiah) Ledbetter and Chauncey Golston.
“So we're turning the corner where there's some depth at some of these positions, which will help us.”
That’s a lot of defensive line talent for the Giants, who, in all honesty, can use as much help in the unit as possible, which at times struggled last year. But as far as Thibodeaux, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, there had been some speculation regarding whether the Giants might look to move him if they landed Carter.
That won’t be the case, at least for now, as Schoen said he’s looking forward to seeing what defensive coordinator Shane Bowen might come up with in terms of getting Carter on the field simultaneously with Thibodeaux, Golston, and Brian Burns.
Schoen did not indicate if the team picked up the option year on Evan Neal’s rookie deal. Neal was selected seventh overall in 2022 to be the team’s starting right tackle, but thanks to injuries and performance, he’s been unable to hold down the role.
Neal is facing a position switch this year to guard, where he’ll have to compete with incumbent Greg Van Roten and second-year man Jake Kibas, among others, for a starting job.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.