Giants Rank in Top 10 NFL Brands According to Leading Consultancy
The New York Giants are a top 10 brand in the NFL, at least according to one globally reputable report.
Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy based in London, in its annual "Brand Finance NFL Report," which ranks all 32 NFL teams by brand value, identified the Giants as the ninth most valuable brand in the NFL for 2025, up one spot from 2024.
Despite rising one spot, the 2025 report also revealed that the franchise's brand value declined by 13%, to $888 million. The report indicated that this drop was partially due to a difficult 2024 season, though it's worth noting that revenues declined across the board.
Interestingly, the two highest-ranked teams on Brand Finance's 2025 list were both divisional rivals of the Giants: the Dallas Cowboys and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"The Dallas Cowboys remain the most valuable NFL brand, with brand value rising 3% to USD $3.0 billion," the report read.
"The franchise continues to dominate financially, generating over USD1.2 billion in annual revenue – far ahead of every other team – driven by high-profile sponsorships, merchandise, and record-breaking stadium earnings.
"The Philadelphia Eagles have climbed into second place, up from fifth in 2024, with brand value up 10% to USD $1.3 billion.”
The Las Vegas Raiders (third), New England Patriots (fourth), and Green Bay Packers (fifth) rounded out the top five after the Cowboys and Eagles.
The Tennessee Titans (31st) and Jacksonville Jaguars (32nd) were at the bottom of the list.
How Giants can strengthen their brand value
After reading the Brand Finance report, it's clear that global visibility helps. For example, here's what the report had to say about the Kansas City Chiefs (who landed at sixth in the rankings):
"The profile of quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to drive the team’s visibility, while wider media attention – particularly around Travis Kelce’s relationship with global music star Taylor Swift – has expanded the Chiefs’ cultural relevance beyond traditional sports audiences. This crossover has attracted new fan segments and further elevated the team’s global profile."
To break into the upper echelon of brand value, where longstanding franchises like the Cowboys have established a stronghold, having a player with global appeal seems to help.
Sadly, the Giants lost one of those players in recent years (Barkley), but they may have just landed another in Jaxson Dart.
If the Giants were to climb the rankings of brand value in the coming years, it would more than likely be on the shoulders of Dart, who has the charisma and star power to attract global interest.
Of course, Dart will also have to win at the highest level for the above to happen, similar to Mahomes, who became a global figure after winning three Super Bowls and appearing in five.
