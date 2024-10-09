Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stormed onto the scene in Seattle this past Sunday for his first start at the NFL level, and his surprising performance has earned him a recognition that has circled the organization for each of the first five weeks.
After his astounding 18-carry, 129-yard rushing stint at Lumen Field in the Giants’ 29-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Tracy was nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award.
The 24-year-old’s nomination gave the Giants their fifth straight week with a player making the list of five candidates. Wide receiver Malik Nabers was nominated in each of the first four weeks but ultimately lost out thrice to Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels and New York Jets running back Braelon Allen.
Tracy’s nomination comes in the wake of stepping up to the No. 1 running back role in the absence of Devin Singletary, who missed last week’s game at Seattle with a groin injury. Standing in his place, the rookie pounded the rock through a porous Seahawks interior, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and piling up four runs of 10+ yards to power the offense on the road.
Tracy’s efforts helped the Giants amass 175 yards of offense on the ground for their highest total of the 2024 season and the second-highest total allowed by the Seahawks.
He also finished the game with a +47 rush yards over expected number, according to NextGen Stats, which is the best marking recorded by a Giants ball carrier since Week 11 of last season. He became the team’s first 100-yard rookie rusher since Saquon Barkley in 2018.
With Singletary earning the majority of New York’s snaps, Tracy found just 12 touches for 29 yards in that span, with most of the work coming in Week 3 against Cleveland when he rushed for 23 yards and a 4.6 average in the 21-15 win.
The rookie out of Purdue also notched four receptions for 41 yards, but with this showing, he could find his way into the picture more consistently. The status of Singletary’s ailment is still being evaluated and his status for next Sunday night is still being determined, meaning his rookie counterpart could earn another chance to boost his responsibilities on the primetime stage against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tracy currently has 30 carries for 158 yards (5.3 avg.), which leads the Giants' running backs room. He is also the third-highest PFF-graded rookie running back (69.7) entering Week 6 and ranks in the top-3 of novices in several important rushing categories.
The other nominees include Daniels, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.. and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.