Giants Reportedly Interested in Reuniting with CB Adoree Jackson
The New York Giants’ quest to add veteran leadership to their cornerback room has reportedly had them reaching out to a familiar face.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Adoree’ Jackson, who remains unsigned, visited with the team on Friday for a physical. The Giants are, of course, familiar with Jackson, whom they signed as a free agent back in 2021 but also passed on re-signing after his contract ran out last season.
Jackson, the first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, played for that club until 2020, having crossed paths with current Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who was the outside linebackers coach for the Titans during Jackson’s time with the club.
The Giants currently have Cor’Dale Flott coming off a quad injury. He was competing with Nick McCloud for the CB2 spot on the team.
The Giants, who tried to address veteran leadership at the position in the offseason during free agency–they reportedly had interest in Stepehn Nelson, Tre’Davious White, and Darious Williams–and then again in the draft where they had their eye on Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry and Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter, have brought in several players at the position throughout the spring and summer with none emerging as a top option.
In his three seasons with the Giants, Jackson appeared in 37 games with 36 starts. He recorded two interceptions (one for a touchdown), 23 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and 176 tackles (3 tackles for loss).