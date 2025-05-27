Giants Country

Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Unsuccessful in Obtaining Jersey No. 2 from Teammate

Deonte Banks has already cashed in on a jeresey number transaction earlier this year.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart
New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxsn Dart, who wore No. 2 at Ole Miss, was unsuccessful in securing the jersey number to wear with the Giants.

That’s because the number, currently held by third-year cornerback Deonte Banks, who earlier this year gave up No. 3 to quarterback Russell Wilson, was going to cost Dart a pretty penny to make the switch. 

“Yeah, it’s too much,” Dart told Cllct Media. “Too much.”

Dart, who has yet to sign his rookie contract as of this writing, didn’t say what Banks’s asking price was to surrender the number, but he clearly wasn’t interested in ponying up the cash to get the number previously worn by quarterback Drew Lock last season.

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks sold No. 3, which he wore in 2024, to quarterback Russell Wilson and took on No. 2,
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks sold No. 3, which he wore in 2024, to quarterback Russell Wilson and took on No. 2, pviously worn by quarterback Drew Lock, for this coming season. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dart was assigned No. 6 for his current jersey. He told reporters at the rookie minicamp that he would try out the number and see how he looked in pictures wearing it before deciding whether to keep it or seek a new one.  

According to Over the Cap, Dart’s four-year rookie deal is projected to be worth $16.977 million, with an $8.987 million signing bonus and an $840,000 base salary.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

