Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Unsuccessful in Obtaining Jersey No. 2 from Teammate
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxsn Dart, who wore No. 2 at Ole Miss, was unsuccessful in securing the jersey number to wear with the Giants.
That’s because the number, currently held by third-year cornerback Deonte Banks, who earlier this year gave up No. 3 to quarterback Russell Wilson, was going to cost Dart a pretty penny to make the switch.
“Yeah, it’s too much,” Dart told Cllct Media. “Too much.”
Dart, who has yet to sign his rookie contract as of this writing, didn’t say what Banks’s asking price was to surrender the number, but he clearly wasn’t interested in ponying up the cash to get the number previously worn by quarterback Drew Lock last season.
Dart was assigned No. 6 for his current jersey. He told reporters at the rookie minicamp that he would try out the number and see how he looked in pictures wearing it before deciding whether to keep it or seek a new one.
According to Over the Cap, Dart’s four-year rookie deal is projected to be worth $16.977 million, with an $8.987 million signing bonus and an $840,000 base salary.
