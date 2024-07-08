Giants Rookie Safety Gets Engaged Before Training Camp
It's been a busy social season for some members of the New York Giants since the team's mandatory minicamp ended last month.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and tight end Jack Stoll both tied the knot with their respective fiancees this summer. And more recently, rookie safety Tyler Nubin, the team's second-round draft pick, popped the question to his girlfriend, Farah Alkurdy, who shared the happy news of the couple's engagement on her Instagram account.
"Perfect day, perfect moment, perfect man, perfect life," the future Mrs. Nubin wrote in an Instagram post in which she lovingly admired her new bling. "Can’t believe the man of my dreams is about to be mine forever. Don’t know what I did to deserve you but I thank God every day that we found each other. I love you LTF, Fiancé."
According to Sportskeeda, Alkurdy and Nubin were students at the University of Minnesota, where he starred in football for the Golden Gophers.
Nubin is projected to fill the void in the Giants’ defensive secondary after Xavier McKinney left in free agency.
"He’s got to get better every day," Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said last month at the team's mandatory minicamp when asked what Nubin has to do this summer to get more prominent snaps.
"My expectation for all the young guys and every single guy that we have in this building, undrafted, second-round draft pick, first-round draft pick--like it doesn't matter what you did, it matters what you do when you're here.
"So my expectation for them: be better than you were yesterday. When the opportunities come, make the plays. They're going to earn their role. It ain't on us. We're going to coach the heck out of them and give them every opportunity they can imagine. We're going to try to get them in the best spots that fit their skill sets. When the time comes, they have to make the plays and show they deserve more."