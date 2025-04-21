Giants Safety Tyler Nubin Explains New (Old?) Jersey Number Choice
New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin will be sporting some new threads starting this coming season.
Nubin, who wore No. 31 as a rookie last year, has switched to No. 27 for his second NFL season, returning him to his football roots.
Nubin, who has always worn No. 27, wore No. 31 last season after failing to get the number from safety Jason Pinnock, who had worn it for all three seasons with the Giants.
With Pinnok having moved on to the 49ers in free agency, the number became available, and Nubin promptly pounced on it.
“Last year was the first time I ever wore anything other than 27 in my football career. It's something that means a lot to me, for sure,” he told reporters during a video call Monday to mark the start of the team’s offseason program.
Nubin explained that the number of whose most notable wearers were Giants running backs Rodney Hampton and Ron Dayne was a family tradition.
“So, 27 started originally with my uncle, Uncle Steve. He played cornerback at the University of Michigan opposite Charles Woodson in college back in '94. He passed away 10, 12 years ago,” Nubin said.
“He, my dad, and his other brother also wore 27 in college, and they didn't even plan it,” he continued. “They all went to three different colleges and all ended up picking 27. It's kind of like a family number. It's an honor to be able to bring it to the NFL for the first time.”
Nubin’s rookie campaign was cut short after 13 games thanks to an ankle injury for which he revealed he underwent offseason surgery. Before his season-ending injury, Nubin had 98 tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and no interceptions.
Before being drafted in the second round last year, Nubin enjoyed a productive four-year career at the University of Minnesota wearing No. 27. He finished with 207 tackles (143 solos), five tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, and 24 pass breakups.
The 13 interceptions marked a program record for the Golden Gophers. His 24 career pass breakups tied for eighth in school history.
