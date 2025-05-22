Giants Sign First-round Draft Pick Abdul Carter
New York Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter, the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has signed his rookie deal, a four-year, fully guaranteed $45.255 million pact.
Carter is the fourth member of the Giants’ 2025 class to sign his rookie deal, joining offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (fifth round), TE Thomas Fidone II (seventh), and cornerback Korie Black (seventh).
Carter’s new deal includes a $29,533,840 signing bonus, which, when prorated over the life of the four-year contract, comes to $7,388,210. His first-year base salary will be $840,000, bringing his 2025 cap hit to $8,228,210.
The remaining impact of Carter’s deal on the cap is as follows:
- 2026: $10.285 million cap hit ($2.897 million base)
- 2027: $12.342 million cap hit ($4.954 million base)
- 2028: $14.339 million cap hit ($7.011 million base)
Because he was a first-round draft pick, Carter is eligible for a fifth-year option, which the Giants must decide on after the 2027 season.
Per Over the Cap, the Giants began the day with just $1.108 million in cap space, the least among all 32 NFL clubs.
To accommodate Carter’s signing, the team has to restructure someone’s contract.
The most likely candidate is outside linebacker Brian Burns, who is currently due to earn $29.75 million this year, of which $22.25 million is his base salary.
