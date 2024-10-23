Giants- Steelers Injury Updates: What We Know
The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have to issue official injury reports until Thursday, given their Week 8 games are set for Monday night. Still, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did offer some updates regarding the state of his injured players.
Tomlin revealed that the Steelers will be without nose tackle Montravius Adams (knee). The head coach also added that they are taking a wait-and-see approach on edge Nick Herbig and center Zach Frazier (ankle), both of whom missed last week’s game.
The good news for the Steelers is that they expect to get linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring/IR) and running back/returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) back in time for the game on Monday. Both will start the practice week limited, and Tomlin said they’ll go from there.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), who missed last week’s game against the Jets, is trending in the right direction, as is cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder), who was also injured in the Jets game. Tackle Dylan Cook (foot), who began the year on injured reserve, had his 21-day window opened, his status for Monday night still to be determined.
There was no update on receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), who missed the game against the Jets.
The Giants, meanwhile, have a few injuries of their own, the statuses of which won’t be updated until Thursday when head coach Brian Daboll is next scheduled to speak to the media.
Receiver Jalin Hyatt (cracked rib) seems to be the most serious of the lot to come from last week’s loss to the Eagles. Hyatt hasn’t played much this year, but if his injury is one where he can’t bear the pain, he could be sidelined for a few weeks.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) is another serious injury to watch. Burns has been dealing with a groin issue since Week 3, and after Sunday’s game against the Eagles, he was spotted walking out of the stadium with a very noticeable limp.
Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin) was injured with two minutes remaining in the game. If he can’t go, that could leave the Giants thin at cornerback, especially after Adoree’ Jackson (neck) was declared out of last week’s game.
Linebacker Ty Summers, who has become a core special teams player, suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Eagles and had to be carted off the field, making his availability for the coming week a question mark. Summers entered last week’s game with a hamstring issue but was able to play through it.
And punter Jamie Gillan is still working through the hamstring injury he suffered before the Giants’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Giants have several players eligible to return from IR, including kicker Graham Gano (hamstring), linebacker Dyonte Johnson (ankle), and returner/receiver Gunner Olszewski (groin). It’s unlikely any of those three will have his 21-day window opened.