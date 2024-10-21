Giants Injury Update: Receiver Jalin Hyatt Suffers Cracked Rib in Loss to Eagles
East Rutherford, NJ - The New York Giants’ egos weren’t the only thing hurt, thanks to Sunday’s 28-3 embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Giants came out of the game with several injuries that will be monitored over the week. The most serious of which appears to be a broken rib suffered by receiver Jalin Hyatt.
Hyatt, the seldom-targeted second-year receiver, was injured in the second half on his lone pass target, which went incomplete, and was helped off the field by team trainers.
Related Coverage
Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t offer any updates on Hyatt or any of the injured players after the game, but Hyatt, who has only been targeted eight times this season and has one reception for six yards–that coming this week—figures to miss some time.
Another player to watch this week is outside linebacker Brian Burns. Burns came into the game listed as questionable with a groin injury he dealt with in Week 3.
As the game wore on, it was evident that the injury was bothering him. After the game ended, he left the locker room walking with a very heavy limp, all the while insisting that he was fine and would be okay moving forward. Still, don’t be surprised if Burns’s practice reps continue to be managed for as long as he’s dealing with that groin issue.
Linebacker Ty Summers, who has become part of the special teams core, suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. He tried to walk off the field but couldn’t and had to be carted back to the locker room. Summers had been limited all week due to a hamstring strain, so don’t be surprised if he’s held out of practice, if not next week’s game.
Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott suffered a groin injury just before the 2:00 warning, the severity of which is unknown. And long snapper Casey Kreiter appeared to get injured on a punt, limping off the field after the play was over, though he was never announced as having suffered anything.