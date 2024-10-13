Giants WR Darius Slayton Draws Attention to Inconsistencies Regarding This Penalty
This season, the NFL has attempted to crack down on violent gestures, and has already flagged and fined two New York Giants receivers–Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton–for making celebratory gestures resembling gunfire.
But Slayton, via his social media account, was quick to point out the inconsistencies in the league’s enforcement of what warrants a flag and what does not. Slayton, who drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct following his 41-yard reception against Seattle, did so after making what he said was a first-down gesture but only doing so with two fingers instead of his entire hand.
That drew the flag from the officials, yet Slayton was quick to point out that Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster all celebrated big plays very similarly, yet no penalties were drawn from them.
Slayton, responding to X user "smalls" posting four different instances of the celebration in a grid, said, “It’s cool when they do it.”
Despite Mahomes, Lamb, and Smith-Schuster not being penalized, they can still face fines from the NFL. This trend has continued to affect several players around the league, another is New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard. He was recently fined $14,000 for a similar hand gesture and penalized during the game.
"It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of this situation, but it is what it is. It’s a part of the NFL, and it's a part of the entertainment factor," Lazard explained. "It's something very silly."
Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers also received a fine for the same reason for making the celebratory gesture during the team’s Week 3 win against Cleveland.
Several players around the league ho have commented on the issue and disagree with the consequences, such as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
"If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever,” Kelce said. “That’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting, pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way’ or whatever he might be doing.’ I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it's affecting the game in the wrong way.”
The NFL has policies against “violent gestures” that fall under unsportsmanlike conduct. According to the 2024 NFL rulebook, a “violent gesture” is “any violent gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive. " If called, the penalty results in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down if committed by the defense.
Ultimately, Slayton, who was not fined for his action, must learn from this and continue to find ways not to hurt his team with penalties. However, Slayton’s questioning the consistency in which the penalty is warranted.