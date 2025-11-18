PFF’s Best and Worst Giants Grades from Week 11
The New York Giants collapsed once again in the fourth quarter, falling 27–20 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
For the fifth time this season, the Giants entered the final quarter of the game with the lead, only to let it slip late in the game.
The offense under backup quarterback Jameis Winston looked competent. Winston finished the day 19-of-29 with 201 yards and one interception.
Winston’s late fourth-quarter interception was costly, but it shouldn’t overshadow a decent offensive performance or the latest defensive meltdown that ultimately erased any chance at a much-needed victory.
Best-Graded Giants Players
Middle Linebacker Bobby Okereke (70.8)
One of the few bright spots in the Giants’ run defense, Okereke continued his strong season with another solid performance against Green Bay. He played 55 snaps and continued to prove himself as one of the Giants’ few reliable run defenders, earning an 85.0 run-defense grade on PFF and finishing with seven total tackles.
Even in coverage, where the Giants seem to be struggling the most, Okereke held up well over his 31 coverage snaps. He missed just one tackle for the day and was one of the key factors in keeping the Giants afloat as long as they could before another fourth-quarter collapse.
Running Back Tyrone Tracy (86.5)
Tracy earned the highest offensive grade of any Giant and looked explosive every time he touched the ball. Tracy was a standout for the Giants last season, but with Cam Skattebo's early-season surge, he spent most of this season playing second fiddle.
With Skattebo’s injury, Tracy has reclaimed the title as RB1 and proved on Sunday why he shouldn’t be counted out.
Against Green Bay, Tracey finished the day with 88 yards and 19 carries. He accounted for 37 snaps and posted a 79.1 rushing grade on PFF.
What shouldn’t go understated is his receiving capabilities; he notched an 88.3 receiving grade. His bursts and inability to be taken down turned small plays into productive gains.
Tight End Theo Johnson (68.8)
Johnson had his second-best PFF grading of the season on Sunday. Against Green Bay, he saw 66 snaps, 28 of those in the passing game, and ended the game with 36 yards over three receptions.
Johnson stood out with his 36 run-blocking snaps, really emphasizing how much impact he has in the Giants' run game. He earned a solid 67.3 pass-blocking grade on PFF.
Left Tackle Andrew Thomas (68.8)
Andrew Thomas continues to be the backbone of this Giants offense. Not his strongest performance, but still in the top five best Giants performers, Thomas logged 72 snaps against Green Bay, earning him a 71.4 pass-blocking grade.
He consistently kept the pocket clean and ended the day with no penalties, giving Jameis Winston adequate time. Thomas’ reliability continues to be one of the few stabilizing forces on the Giants' offensive line.
Wide Receiver Isaiah Hodgins (68.4)
Hodgins saw 57 snaps against Green Bay and looked like his old 2022 self, which made Giants fans fall in love with him. He finished the day with five catches for 57 yards while earning a strong 73.5 receiving grade on PFF.
His physical route-running and reliability immediately gave the offense a steady presence it has badly missed. For a player who re-signed just a week after being waived by Pittsburgh, his impact is already noticeable.
With Jaxson Dart hopefully clearing protocol this week, I’d look to see how he and Hodgins build chemistry and connect in the final stretch of the season.
Worst-Graded Giants Players
Defensive Tackle Darius Alexander (46.7)
Alexander logged 16 snaps against Green Bay and continues to improve each week. He recorded one tackle and one assist, but failed to produce any pressures.
With a 52.4 run-defense grade, Alexander struggled inside and ultimately contributed to another late-game defensive collapse, but he has shown improvement week over week.
Cornerback Dru Phillips (44.6)
The Giants’ biggest struggles continue to come from the secondary, and Phillips was at the center of it.
Phillips finished with zero tackles and earned a 39.7 coverage grade. He allowed two catches on two targets for 31 yards in one of his worst performances of the season.
Safety Dane Belton (40.2)
Belton struggled again in Week 11 with his second-worst PFF grade this season. Allowing two catches on three targets for 17 yards earned him a measly 38.1 coverage grade.
He finished with three tackles and one assist, but also completely missed a tackle that extended a Packers drive.
Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (34.1)
With his worst PFF grade of the season, Flannigan-Fowles allowed two catches for 22 yards on 26 coverage snaps. He finished with three tackles and two assists.
The tides seemed to be turning in his favor with a forced fumble recovery late in the second quarter, but it was then overturned in favor of the Packers.
Flanningan-Fowles was also responsible for the tackle on Green Bay QB Jordan Love, causing Love to exit the game briefly before returning.
Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson (33.4)
Another Giant with a season-low PFF grading and the worst of the group, Davidson was overpowered on 19 snaps and struggled to hold ground on his 13 run-defense reps.
He recorded no tackles or pressures and was continually blown up by the Packers' offense.
Final Thoughts
Despite having a good roster on paper, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s unit has repeatedly collapsed in late-game situations; miscommunications, blown coverages, soft zones, and zero late-game adjustments.
After putting up three competitive quarters, the Giants allowed Green Bay to march down the field with alarming ease, turning a winnable game into yet another frustrating loss. A costly interception from Winston late in the fourth quarter sealed the fate of the Giants, but it was not the sole reason they lost this game.
At this point, it’s fair to say Bowen’s seat isn’t just hot, it’s on fire. The defense has regressed, the collapses are becoming weekly, and the PFF data puts the issue under a microscope.
It’s hard to imagine the Giants will keep Bowen after this season, but if the collapses continue, he may not make it to Christmas.
