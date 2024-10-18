Giants Country

Giants WR Malik Nabers Off Injury Report

Giants also get Devin Singletary back for Sunday.

Patricia Traina

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is cleared and ready for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nabers, who told reporters Friday that he had been suffering from “headaches and throbbing in the head” during his two-week recovery from the concussion he suffered in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, was also listed with groin tightness on the injury report, but the team backed off of him on Friday’s practice so that he could be ready for Sunday.

In other injury news, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hip) and outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) received a questionable destination for Sunday. Both, however, insisted this week that they would be good to go for the game.

Running back Devin Singletary (groin) did not receive an injury designation this week after missing the last two weeks. However, according to head coach Brian Daboll, Singletary, who had been the Giants' lead back until his injury, can expect to split snaps with rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) were ruled out. Safety Dane Belton (illness) and defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (shoulder) were added to the injury report, but neither received a game status designation.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Andrew Thomas

LT

Foot

DNP/IR

IR

IR

IR

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion/Groin

Limited

Full

Limited

--

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

DNP

DNP

Limited

-Questionable

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Hip

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

--

Ty Summers

LB

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Limited

Darius Slayton

WR

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Neck

--

DNP

DNP

Out

Dane Belton

S

Illness

--

--

DNP

Questionable

D.J. Davidson

DL

Shoulder

--

--

Limited

--

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Dallas Goedert

TE

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Jordan Mailata

OT

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Jalen Carter

DT

Shoulder

--

DNP

Eli Ricks

CB

Groin

--

DNP

Milton Williams

DT

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Oren Burks

LB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Byton Young

DT

Hamstring

--

Limited

Jalyx Hunt

OLB

Ankle

Limited

Full

Darius Slay

CB

Knee

Limited

DNP

Sydney Brown

S

Knee

Full

Full

Albert Okwuegbunam

TE

Abdomen

Full

Full

Ainias Smith

WR

Ankle

Full

Full

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

