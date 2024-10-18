Giants WR Malik Nabers Off Injury Report
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is cleared and ready for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nabers, who told reporters Friday that he had been suffering from “headaches and throbbing in the head” during his two-week recovery from the concussion he suffered in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, was also listed with groin tightness on the injury report, but the team backed off of him on Friday’s practice so that he could be ready for Sunday.
In other injury news, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hip) and outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) received a questionable destination for Sunday. Both, however, insisted this week that they would be good to go for the game.
Running back Devin Singletary (groin) did not receive an injury designation this week after missing the last two weeks. However, according to head coach Brian Daboll, Singletary, who had been the Giants' lead back until his injury, can expect to split snaps with rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) were ruled out. Safety Dane Belton (illness) and defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (shoulder) were added to the injury report, but neither received a game status designation.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Andrew Thomas
LT
Foot
DNP/IR
IR
IR
IR
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion/Groin
Limited
Full
Limited
--
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
DNP
DNP
Limited
-Questionable
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Hip
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
--
Ty Summers
LB
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
Darius Slayton
WR
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
--
DNP
DNP
Out
Dane Belton
S
Illness
--
--
DNP
Questionable
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
--
--
Limited
--
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Dallas Goedert
TE
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Jordan Mailata
OT
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Jalen Carter
DT
Shoulder
--
DNP
Eli Ricks
CB
Groin
--
DNP
Milton Williams
DT
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Oren Burks
LB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Byton Young
DT
Hamstring
--
Limited
Jalyx Hunt
OLB
Ankle
Limited
Full
Darius Slay
CB
Knee
Limited
DNP
Sydney Brown
S
Knee
Full
Full
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
Abdomen
Full
Full
Ainias Smith
WR
Ankle
Full
Full