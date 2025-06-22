Is Odell Beckham Jr. Open to a Return to the NY Giants?
Despite having been gone from the New York Giants for six seasons, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. still holds a bit of a soft spot in the hearts of Big Blue fans, many of whom would welcome a reunion between the club and its 2014 first-round draft pick.
Beckham, it turns out, might be open to such a reunion as well. At the FAnatics event in New York, Beckham was on stage as part of a panel, and when a fan called out for him to come back to the Giants, Beckham smiled and said, “I got you.”
Since the Giants traded Beckham to Cleveland following the 2018 season, he has posted only one season with 1,000+ receiving yards, which came in 2019, his first with the Browns.
But the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year did manage to overcome two ACL injuries and win a Super Bowl championship with the Rams in 2021.
Despite his post-Giants career accomplishments, he admitted not too long ago that he “never, ever” wanted to leave the team, blaming any outbursts he may have had in his final years with the Giants on his being frustrated that he couldn’t help the team pull itself out of its funk.
The Giants have been shifting toward a more youth-oriented approach, not just on their roster but also at receiver. They’re also currently cap-strapped, having just $3,822,588 in cap space, per Over the Cap, which is the second lowest in the league.
But would it make any sense for the team to spend space on the 32-year-old Beckham, who is currently a free agent after playing just nine games last year with the Dolphins?
If Beckham were looking for a major role with the team, he likely wouldn’t get it, not with the team having Malik Nabers on the roster. But if he were willing to take a bit of a back seat and serve as a mentor, perhaps there could be something there if both sides were open to it.
That said, the most likely and realistic scenario for Beckham and the Giants is that once the receiver is truly ready to call it a career, he signs a one-day contract so he can retire with the team that gave him his start.