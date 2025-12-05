Key Pending Giants Free Agent Lands on PFF's Under-the-radar List

The New York Giants will have some decisions to make on their pending free agents, and one such free-agent-to-be who, as of right now, is flying under the radar landed on Pro Football Focus ’s list of the top 15 underrated free agent prospects.

That would be Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who was the lone offensive tackle on PFF author Bradley Locker’s list. New York's right tackle is part of a Giants frontline that ranks among the top five in pass blocking grade.

“Eluemunor’s 73.2 PFF pass-blocking mark places 23rd among 62 qualified tackles, and his 97.7 pass-blocking efficiency score is 10th,” Locker wrote.

“Moreover, Eluemunor sits 14th in pressure rate allowed (4.7%) among qualified tackles since 2024. A steady presence at right tackle with experience playing both left tackle and guard should warrant a bigger payday than expected on the open market.”

Eluemunor has been rock solid

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor (72) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Eluemunor is embarking on his best PFF pass-blocking grade since 2022 as he holds a 73.2 score across 487 pass-blocking snaps.

From Weeks 7 through 10, the nine-year veteran boasted pass-blocking scores of 83.5, 84.7, and 82.2 that arguably cemented his standing as the Giants' second-best offensive lineman alongside left tackle Andrew Thomas.

The downside with Eluemunor is that he's somewhat of a boom-or-bust offensive lineman, with peaks and valleys in pass protection, and, per PFF metrics, is one of the worst run-blocking linemen on the roster.

He also leads the entire o-line in penalties (4) and has surrendered the most sacks on the team this season with four overall, again per PFF metrics.

In the run-blocking category, Eluemunor is embarking on his worst run-blocking grade since 2021 with a 53.1 overall PFF score. He posted three games of 45.0 run-blocking grade outings and has the second-worst run-blocking score across 300 snaps out of the team's starting offensive linemen.

With first-round pick Evan Neal having not worked out at the position, Eluemunor, who was signed just before the 2024 season for his versatility at guard and tackle, has delivered considering the circumstances in a collection of matchups.

A backup plan

New York Giants guard Marcus Mbow | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But the Giants, perhaps preparing for a possible departure of the outgoing Eluemunor, added Marcus Mbow in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

In just 43 offensive snaps, Mbow flashed potential as a better zone run-blocker on the outside, but appears to be miles away from being the level of pass protector that Eluemunor is.

There is also some question as to whether the Giants might be better served by kicking Mbow inside full-time and considering an upgrade at right tackle through the draft or free agency.

Retaining its soon-to-be 31-year-old right tackle at the right price would be ideal for New York. Per Spotrac , Eluemuor’s market value is estimated to be $8.9 million per year based on a two-year, $17.787 million contract.

The objective for the Giants is to surround its franchise quarterback, Jaxson Dart, with ideal protection and receiving targets that can elevate the offense. Doing so at price points that make sense should be the objective for whoever the general manager is.

