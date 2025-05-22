SEE IT: Lawrence Taylor Delivers Strong Message to Giants Defense
When it comes to playing defense in the NFL, former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence “LT” Taylor knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful.
The Hall of Fame linebacker, one of the best to play the game, shared some of his knowledge with members of the current Giants defensive room this week at the invitation of head coach Brian Daboll.
“Giant defense. I mean, that's the most important thing,” Taylor said in a video clip posted by the team’s social media account. “When I came into and sat into the room, just like you guys are right now, it was important for me to know what everybody was doing ... to make our team, our defense, jell.
"If I do my job right, guess what? He becomes a better player. The guy beside me becomes a better player if I do my job right.”
Taylor, who said he still loves the game and wishes he could play it, also spoke about how he and his teammates back in the day would go out to eat to discuss that week’s game plans, an approach that further ensured they were all on the same page come Sunday.
Taylor’s message must have been music to the ears of Daboll and the coaches, who have consistently preached teamwork not just on offense but also on special teams and the offense. And while the Giants have been pretty good about that, sometimes hearing it from a living legend who changed how the game was played carries a little extra weight.
“The New York Giants defense, man, we got to do our job,” Taylor said before closing with perhaps his most famous one-liner from his playing days. “Go out there like a bunch of crazy dogs and have some fun.”
