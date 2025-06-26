Malik Nabers Would Welcome Odell Beckham Jr. Back to NY Giants
There’s a saying around the New York Giants’ East Rutherford headquarters, “Once a Giant, always a Giant.”
So it was no wonder that current Giants receiver Malik Nabers, formerly of LSU, was all to happy to endorse the possibility of Odell Beckahm, Jr, a former Giants receiver and fellow LSU alumnus, joining the club.
Beckham, who is currently a free agent, has made no secret of his , a team that he said but had no choice but to leave when he was traded to Cleveland after the 2018 season.
Although Beckham would go on to win a Super Bowl ring with the Rams, Big Blue was never far from his heart or mind, so much so that at last weekend’s Fanatics Fest in New York City, Beckham, in response to a fan’s urging him to return to the Giants, said, “I got you.”
Beckham has since posted photos of himself and his son, Zydn, sitting in the MetLife Stadium parking lot, gazing at the place where, for five seasons, he thrilled Giants fans with his electrifying play, and wrote, “We still got more to do."
Beckham's message caught the attention of Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns, former Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh, and Nabers, the latter of whom responded, "We still got work to do."
There has been no indication from the Giants of their having a reunion with their 2014 first-round pick, as the Giants seem set at receiver at this time with Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt penciled in as the top four receivers on the depth chart.
But there is always the possibility that if Beckham decides to hang up his cleats, he could sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Giants to officially end his career where it began.
Beckham hasn’t made it clear if he definitely wants to continue playing, but it certainly sounds as though if the Giants wanted him back, he’d join them without hesitation.
