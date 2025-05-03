New Details Emerge About Shedeur Sanders’s Private Meeting with Giants
The quarterback-needy New York Giants passed on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders after the young signal caller failed to identify mistakes in a mock playbook the Giants coaching staff gave him as part of a private meeting.
So reports SI.com’s Albert Breer during an appearance on 98.5 Ths Sports Hub. Breer explained that as part of the team’s vetting process of quarterbacks, they give a quarterback a mock install that purposely has errors in it, a common practice among NFL teams.
The candidate then has to spot the errors; if he doesn't, it could affect his evaluation.
That’s reportedly what happened with Sanders, Breer claimed, adding that while the Giants weren’t too happy about it, Sanders reportedly got “pissed” with the team as well.
“The Giants one–they give players an install, and there are mistakes intentionally put in the install,” Breer said.
“He didn’t catch them and got called on it, and it didn’t go well after that. … He was pissed that they did that to him.”
Breer’s report echoes what former ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay reported last week when he said that Sanders allegedly bristled when called out by Giants head coach Brian Daboll and that Daboll, in turn, didn’t appreciate Sanders’s response.
When asked about reports of the ill-fated meeting with Sanders after the Giants draft concluded, Daboll declined to comment other than to say that the team had good meetings with all the quarterback prospects.
Sanders, once highly regarded as a first-round prospect with some early analysts projecting him as the first quarterback likely to go off the board, fell to the fifth round when the Cleveland Browns finally decided to take him two rounds after drafting Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel.
The Giants, meanwhile, traded back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
