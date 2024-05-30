New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: ILB Darrian Beavers
It didn’t take long before New York Giants linebacker Darrian Beavers’ NFL dream turned into a nightmare.
A sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati who looked like he would emerge as one of the biggest steals of the draft, Beavers, who owns a truck bearing a license plate that says “U FEAR ME” had to put his dream of striking fear into the heart of NFL opponents on hold when, after registering three tackles including one for a loss in a 25-22 Week 2 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Beavers felt a pop in his knee that turned out to be the dreaded torn ACL.
Thus began a nearly two-year odyssey in which Beavers, who never let himself get down in the face of adversity, toiled in silence, determined to make it back to the gridiron to fulfill that license plate’s statement.
He’s looking at an uphill battle given the depth in front of him, but if he can show that his skillset fits new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s defense, and if he can pick up where he left off prior to his injury, that would be a nice development for the Giants defense.
DARRIAN BEAVERS, IL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 255 lbs.
Exp.: 3 Years
School: Cincinnati
How Acquired: D6-22
2023 in Review
Darrian Beavers had high hopes of becoming a Day 3 draft steal for the Giants. As a sixth-round draft pick out of Cincinnati, Beavers flashed instincts and did an overall good job with his reads. He also showed good agility and awareness, especially in coverage, where his height and size benefited him.
Alas a torn ACL suffered in a 2022 preseason game brought his promising summer to a crashing halt, Hoping to pick up where he left off in 2023, Beavers received some encouraging news when he was able to pass his training camp physical, thereby avoiding starting last summer on PUP.
While he competed with fellow second-year (at the time) draft classmate Micah McFadden for the other starting inside linebacker role next to free-agent pickup Bobby Okereke, it soon became apparent to the coaching staff that Beavers’ knee, while holding up to the rigors of practice, was not all the way where it needed to be.
He was waived at the end of August but was added to the practice squad, where he remained until Week 17 of the season, when he was signed to the 53-man roster.
Beavers was active for those final two games, but only for special teams, where he played a total of 37 snaps. He did not get any snaps on defense.
Contract/Cap Info
Beavers’ rookie contract was terminated when he was cut last year and then re-signed to the practice squad. That means his cap hit for 2024 is $795,000, with no signing bonus or guaranteed money. That amount puts him outside of the Top-51 highest cap hits on the team.
2024 Preview
It was a surprise for some that the Giants didn’t add more depth than just Matthew Adams to the inside linebacker room, but there is clearly hope that Beavers, after pretty much missing two seasons, will be all the way back from his injury and be able to pick up where he left off prior to his injury.
We’re not quite sure how much of a threat he is right now to Micah McFadden, who was his primary competition last year for the spot alongside Okereke, but Beavers is a smart defender with good size and great physicality.
What could help this downhill thumper of a linebacker is that he offers some upside in zone coverage versus man coverage where he was inconsistent with sticking to receivers and athletic tight ends in man coverage.
His biggest challenge will be getting caught up on the speed of the game and the minimal intricacies that fall into place with reps. At the bare minimum, there might be a role for him on special teams if he is indeed over any limitations caused by his knee injury.