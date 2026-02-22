NFL Draft Positions the Giants Will Focus on at the Combine

The New York Giants braintrust will be at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine looking to find pieces that will raise this team to the level of expectations that new head man John Harbaugh has for the organization in his first season at the helm.

The question is, where will they focus most of their attention? We know who the quarterback is (Jaxson Dart), so for the first time in quite some time, they will not be focused on that position.

There are still many other positions in need on this team, so where might they prioritize their search? We have five that should be prioritized, and we will see whether the team’s brass ultimately agrees.

Linebacker (Workout Date: Thursday, Feb. 26)

UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau would eventually be a Giants 2024 draft pick. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is an abundance of intriguing inside linebacker prospects in this draft, and the Ravens will be locked in on day one of on-field testing, looking to find answers at the position.

The two words that describe the linebackers the Giants should be focusing on are speed and physicality. If they match those physical traits with guys who show the ability to produce consistently, they will more than likely find multiple candidates that they could add in different rounds at the position.

A first-round pick is in play for a linebacker, depending on who it is and how the board falls.

Cornerback (Workout Date: Friday, Feb. 27)

Kentucky defensive back Dru Phillips was a third round steal for the Giants. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The second day of on-field workouts and testing should be interesting as the Giants look to mine the defensive secondary prospects.

First will be cornerbacks who fit the bill of what they should be looking for on the back end: long, athletic, and willing to tackle.

Pay particular attention to the cornerbacks that measure in at 5’11" or taller because the Giants have tried to focus on length at the position during the Joe Schoen era, and that’s unlikely to change now that Harbaugh is on the scene.

The Giants will also look at guys who test well in the explosion exercises (the broad jump and the vertical jump).

We don’t think the Giants will necessarily look for a cornerback in the first round; rather, we look for them to add corners on Day 2 or Day 3.

Safety (Workout Date: Friday, Feb. 27)

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin went to the Giants in the second round of the 2024 draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Safety is a real possibility for the Giants in the first round, depending on how the draft unfolds in front of them.

Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is clearly the main attraction when the safeties take the field, but he is not the only talented, high-level safety in this draft.

There are plenty of prospects that can fit what the Giants are looking to do in 2026 and beyond at the third level.

The only question is whether or not they’re willing to pull the trigger in the first round on one or wait until the subsequent rounds to add talent at the position.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Or send us a question for our weekly Saturday morning mailbag.

Receiver (Workout Date: Saturday, Feb. 28)

Louisiana State wide receiver Malik Nabers was the Giants first-round pick in 2024. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Day 3 of the on-field workouts, all of the focus will be on the receivers for the Giants’ brass, especially since they have their starting quarterback and two legitimate starting running backs already in the fold.

The team will be looking to add receiving talent, for sure, and the draft seems like the logical place to find a prototypical X-receiver with so many big-bodied, fast options to choose from.

The list is so much larger than Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson that the Giants could legitimately find their next starting X-receiver in the second round on Day 2 or even on Day 3 of the draft.

Pay close attention to the speed numbers and explosion measurements for all available larger-body receivers.

Offensive Guard (Workout Date: Sunday, Mar. 1)

Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow was a steal for the Giants in the 2025 draft in the fifth round. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is still work to be done on the final day of combine testing. The offensive linemen will take center stage, and the Giants should be looking at bolstering the interior of their offensive line, especially with the number of unrestricted free agents they have this year at guard—Greg Van Roten, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Austin Schlottmann, and Aaron Stinnie being among them.

The Giants could be looking for a replacement for Van Roten, their starting right guard, and a replacement for Jon Runyan Jr, their starting left guard, who enters the final year of his contract (assuming he’s not a cap casualty).

They will likely pay close attention to versatile players who can play multiple positions, giving their offense the flexibility to shape the line as they see fit.