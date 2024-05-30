New York Giants' Homefield Ranked Among Safest NFL Venues for Fans
MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, might not be the most aesthetically pleasing venue in the opinions of the two teams' fan bases, but the 14-year-old venue has something very important going for it that's sure to please fans.
Per a study done by BetMassachusetts.com, MetLife Stadium boasts one of the lowest rates of violent crime occurrences among the NFL, with a 12.11 violent crime rate. That rate is just behind Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots, for the lowest in the league.
Empower Field, home of the Denver Broncos, ranked last in terms of violent crime occurrences, with a 74.14 occurrence rate. In terms of total crime occurrence, Gillette Stadium and MetLife Stadium ranked one and two, respectively. Several teams tied for 25th in terms of total crime occurrence.
While MetLife Stadium earned stellar grades for its safety factor, the Giants’ rank in fan behavior ranked 12th, four spots below the Jets’ rank.
The New Orleans Saints ranked first on the sit in the fan behavior department, while the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins tied for 31st in fan behavior.
