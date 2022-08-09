New York Giants O-Line Coach Bobby Johnson Apologizes for Role in Practice Melee

New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, who found himself involved in the melee between players Monday after tempers flared during practice, said he takes full responsibility for getting involved and shoving inside linebacker Cam Brown as part of the fallout.

Johnson, who, along with the assistant coaches, was scheduled to speak with the media Tuesday, also said he’s apologized to “the appropriate people" and "in particular, Cam.”

“I take full responsibility. I’m remorseful,” Johnson said, taking the initiative by addressing the incident before reporters could question him about it. “It can’t happen; it won’t happen again.”

Johnson, who called it a “regrettable incident,” said he knows he has to be better and that the behavior is not what the team is looking for. He also revealed that he spoke with head coach Brian Daboll, who made it "crystal clear" what the expectations were moving forward.

Daboll, who speaks to the media before practice each day, didn't address reporters after Monday's practice, in which the melee saw center Jon Feliciano, Brown, and others lose their cool, leading to a bench-clearing ruckus.

In comments made before Turssda's practice, Daboll revealed that he spoke to the team and, in particular, those involved.

"That’s not what we’re looking to do," he said. "We’re going to pride ourselves on being smart, tough, dependable. I’ve been around long enough to see certain things like that — on the third or fourth day in pads — happen. It’s addressed. We’re not going to do that.”

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community