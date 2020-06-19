NFC East Morning Run | June 19, 2020

DALLAS | Jamal Adams wants a trade to the Cowboys

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has allegedly requested a trade, a source told Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher. One of Adams' most desired destinations for trade is the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams, who is from Dallas, has been looking for a new contract from the Jets and feels betrayed by the Jets' lack of enthusiasm in meeting him halfway toward a new deal.

NEW YORK | Exploring how the Giants might line up at offensive tackle

The Giants will look to re-tool their offensive line this season with the addition of rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia in this year's draft.

Nate Soler, the Giants' left tackle from last year, gave up a league-high 11 sacks and could see a position switch to right tackle in 2020. Solder told reporters at the end of last season that he'd be open to such a move.

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Hurts aces virtual classes

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has looked good so far learning the Eagles' offense during the virtual offseason. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says that Hurts has shown a lot of growth from a mental standpoint.

Hurts is going to compete this summer to be starter Carson Wentz's backup.

WASHINGTON | Will Ryan Anderson be traded ahead of 2020 season?

Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson has been a subject of trade rumors thanks to a story that was broken by Ben Standig of The Athletic on Monday.

Anderson's approximated trade value is a fifth- or sixth-round pick.