NFC East Morning Run | June 19, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Jamal Adams wants a trade to the Cowboys

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has allegedly requested a trade, a source told Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher. One of Adams' most desired destinations for trade is the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams, who is from Dallas, has been looking for a new contract from the Jets and feels betrayed by the Jets' lack of enthusiasm in meeting him halfway toward a new deal.

NEW YORK | Exploring how the Giants might line up at offensive tackle

The Giants will look to re-tool their offensive line this season with the addition of rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia in this year's draft.

Nate Soler, the Giants' left tackle from last year, gave up a league-high 11 sacks and could see a position switch to right tackle in 2020. Solder told reporters at the end of last season that he'd be open to such a move.

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Hurts aces virtual classes

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has looked good so far learning the Eagles' offense during the virtual offseason. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says that Hurts has shown a lot of growth from a mental standpoint.

Hurts is going to compete this summer to be starter Carson Wentz's backup.

WASHINGTON | Will Ryan Anderson be traded ahead of 2020 season?

Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson has been a subject of trade rumors thanks to a story that was broken by Ben Standig of The Athletic on Monday.

Anderson's approximated trade value is a fifth- or sixth-round pick. 

Extra Point | It's Time to Get a Grip on the "What's Ifs" Regarding an NFL Season

In a quest to appease the public's desire for information about the COVID-19 virus, there seems to be an oscillation of opinions from medical officials that sends fans into a panic. And there really is no need for that this early in the process.

Patricia Traina

by

nzyme

Exploring How the Giants Might Line Up at Offensive Tackle

Compared to some of the other storylines of the off-season, the Giants' decision regarding where they'll line up their offensive tackles should be relatively easy, right? Right? Right?!

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Player Profile | Blake Martinez, ILB

Pat Ragazzo

Joe Judge Discusses Where the Coordinators Will Coach This Season

Where does Giants head coach Joe Judge prefer for his new offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators to coach, on the field or in the press box?

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Giants Player Profile | Kyle Markway, TE

Kyle Markway is a physical blocking tight end that knows what it takes to earn his share of playing time, but can he now do it at the professional level?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | June 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson brings you the latest headlines from around the NFC East starting with Giants head coach Joe Judge's commitment to supporting his players in their quest for social change.

Jackson Thompson

CBS Sports Reveals the Giants' Biggest Key "Homegrown" Player

"X" definitely marks the spot.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Austin Mack, WR

Can receiver Austin Mack earn a 2020 role with the New York Giants?

Nick Falato

Joe Judge on What He's Learned During an Unprecedented Off-season

Adversity will either make a person sink or swim. For Giants head coach Joe Judge, whose first season as a head coach has been far from normal, there wasn't any other option.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Pledges to Support Player Platforms for Social Change

Giants head coach Joe Judge tells Giants Country in an exclusive interview that the players have his support as they use their platforms to bring about change against social injustice.

Patricia Traina