SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Giants agree to terms with Logan Ryan

The Giants agreed to terms with veteran defensive back Logan Ryan on Monday on a one-year $7.5 million deal.

Ryan could be used either in the slot or at free safety.

Ryan, a New Jersey native and former standout at Rutgers, is right at home with the Giants, but with only one week left in training camp, he has limited time to build chemistry with his teammates.

PHILADELPHIA | Will Eagles pay Jason Peters more to play left tackle?

The Eagles' projected starting left tackle, Andre Dillard is set to miss the entire 2020 season with a bicep injury.

Projected to start in his place is veteran Jason Peters. Peters was set to play right guard for the Eagles in 2020, but with Dillard out, Peters has become a candidate to fill it at left tackle, where he played for the Eagles from 2009-19.

However, Peters has said that he will not play left tackle under his current $3.5 million salary.

The Eagles should restructure Peters' contract to return to man the left tackle spot in 2020. The Eagles are a win-now team, and Peters has proven to be a left tackle the team can win with over the past decade.

DALLAS | Cowboys use blank jerseys in scrimmage

Cowboys players donned jerseys without names or numbers in the team's scrimmage on Sunday evening. Head coach Mike McCarthy is believed to have exploited a loophole in the special league rules for the pandemic to prevent opponents from identifying players they might wish to poach after roster cutdown.

Typically this tactic would not be allowed. However, the Cowboys were able to get away with it this year due to COVID-19 allowing for teams to delay adding jersey numbers to uniforms until September 7.

WASHINGTON | FedEx Field will keep natural grass in 2020

The Washington Football Team will continue playing on natural grass in 2020, per WFT Senior VP of Operations Chris Bloyer.

The organization's decision to keep the grass field preserves an endearing sense of novelty to the stadium. It also ensures that one of the league's few grass fields will survive.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LockedOn Giants: The Day at Camp

Logan Ryan, the injury bug, and the bubble boys are among today's topics.

Patricia Traina

Giants Dilemma: Stick with the Youth or Get an Established Veteran Cornerback?

The Giants appear to be still searching for options at cornerback. Could former Giant Prince Amukamara, the team’s first-round pick in 2011, be a low-cost, serviceable option?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Practice Report: The ‘Oy Vey’ Edition

The Giants had a few injuries pop up during Monday's practice, and by the sound of things, a couple could be concerning.

Patricia Traina

Nick Gates is Adapting to Life at Center Stage

Nick Gates's transition to center has been relatively smooth so far this summer. But he said he's still getting used to the increased mental responsibility that comes with the role.

Patricia Traina

Giants Agree to Terms With Defensive Back Logan Ryan

New Jersey native Logan Ryan is coming home to play with the Giants.

Jackson Thompson

10 Best Running Backs in New York Giants History

The Giants have had their share of excellent running backs in their long NFL history. Here is a ranking of their 10 best running backs, plus a few honorable mentions.

Brian Lokker

Five Giants Veterans Who Could Be on the Bubble

Time is running out to make a case of a roster spot. Could these five Giants veterans be in danger of losing theirs?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Biggest Questions Entering Final Week of Training Camp

Time is running out for the Giants to answer some pressing roster questions. How close are they at each unit? Read on.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor suffering a shoulder injury during the team's situational scrimmage on Sunday.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Practice Report: Blake Martinez, Darnay Holmes Return

The Giants are getting healthier as they wind down training camp, but there are still some questions they'll need to sort through in this last week of camp.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan