NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 1, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants agree to terms with Logan Ryan

The Giants agreed to terms with veteran defensive back Logan Ryan on Monday on a one-year $7.5 million deal.

Ryan could be used either in the slot or at free safety.

Ryan, a New Jersey native and former standout at Rutgers, is right at home with the Giants, but with only one week left in training camp, he has limited time to build chemistry with his teammates.

PHILADELPHIA | Will Eagles pay Jason Peters more to play left tackle?

The Eagles' projected starting left tackle, Andre Dillard is set to miss the entire 2020 season with a bicep injury.

Projected to start in his place is veteran Jason Peters. Peters was set to play right guard for the Eagles in 2020, but with Dillard out, Peters has become a candidate to fill it at left tackle, where he played for the Eagles from 2009-19.

However, Peters has said that he will not play left tackle under his current $3.5 million salary.

The Eagles should restructure Peters' contract to return to man the left tackle spot in 2020. The Eagles are a win-now team, and Peters has proven to be a left tackle the team can win with over the past decade.

DALLAS | Cowboys use blank jerseys in scrimmage

Cowboys players donned jerseys without names or numbers in the team's scrimmage on Sunday evening. Head coach Mike McCarthy is believed to have exploited a loophole in the special league rules for the pandemic to prevent opponents from identifying players they might wish to poach after roster cutdown.

Typically this tactic would not be allowed. However, the Cowboys were able to get away with it this year due to COVID-19 allowing for teams to delay adding jersey numbers to uniforms until September 7.

WASHINGTON | FedEx Field will keep natural grass in 2020

The Washington Football Team will continue playing on natural grass in 2020, per WFT Senior VP of Operations Chris Bloyer.

The organization's decision to keep the grass field preserves an endearing sense of novelty to the stadium. It also ensures that one of the league's few grass fields will survive.