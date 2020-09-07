SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 7, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Giants release Corey Coleman

The Giants released wide receiver/return specialist Corey Coleman on Sunday to make room for their newest waiver claims.

With the release, Coleman's NFL career is approaching its brink. As a first-round pick in 2016, Coleman came into the league with a lot of promise, but injuries have truly taken away many opportunities.

It's unclear why the Giants have decided to move on from Coleman, but head coach Joe Judge, in a video conference call with reporters Sunday, hinted at the need for more speed.

"I think we’re going into it right now with some speed at the position. That’s something we’re definitely looking to add right there," Judge said, adding, "We feel good with where we’re at right now."

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles bring back Josh McCown

The Eagles are re-signing veteran quarterback Josh McCown to their practice squad to serve as an emergency quarterback.

McCown played in three games for the Eagles last season, including in the Eagles' Wild Card playoff game after starting quarterback Carson Wentz went down with an injury.

The 41-year-old McCown will self-quarantine at his home in Texas while on the Eagles practice squad, is a highly respected veteran presence.

DALLAS | Cowboys sign Brandon Carr to practice squad

The Cowboys are signing veteran defensive back Brandon Carr to their practice squad.

Carr has started every game each of the last 12 seasons, including five seasons in Dallas from 2012-16.

Carr's ability as a defensive back may not be what it once was. Still, his experience and durability make him a quality option for the Cowboys in the event of injury, and he needs to be promoted to the roster.

WASHINGTON | Adrian Peterson signs with Lions

Former MVP running back Adrian Peterson, who was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday, signed with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

At the age of 35, Peterson will be an interesting storyline in 2020, especially when Detroit faces Washington in Week 10.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Explains the Ryan Connelly and Corey Coleman Decisions

Well, sort of, but if you read between the lines, there are glimpses regarding the Giants' two most surprising roster transactions made this weekend.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Ryan Connelly Claimed By Minnesota; Giants Awarded Three Off Waivers

Here's what you need to know about the three waiver claims.

Patricia Traina

by

aldes

Giants Set Initial 53-man Roster: Initial Reaction and Analysis

The Giants initial 53-man roster is set. Some thoughts and a breakdown.

Patricia Traina

by

Costelloct

Giants Roster Moves: Receiver Corey Coleman Released

The Coleman move comes as a surprise as the receiver not only looked like he had a strong camp, he looked like he might be in line for the kickoff returner role.

Patricia Traina

by

Slickfingers13

The Unsung Heroes of Super Bowl XLVI

This excerpt from The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants by Patricia Traina is reprinted with the permission of Triumph Books.

Patricia Traina

Breaking Down the New York Giants Initial Practice Squad

Here's a snapshot of each player the Giants added to their expanded practice squad.

Patricia Traina

The Brilliance of Bill Belichick

This excerpt from The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants by Patricia Traina is reprinted with the permission of Triumph Books.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Potential Waiver Claims, Free Agent Targets

Who are some of the players who were let go by their teams that could be Giant targets?

Nick Falato

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: DL Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams is up next in our countdown of the top most critical Giants in 2020.

Nick Falato

Around the NFL: Former Giants Who Lost Their Roster Spots

A handful of former Giants players were part of the roster cuts made around the NFL Saturday. Here's a look at some of the names who once wore Giants' blue.

Jackson Thompson