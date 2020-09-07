NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 7, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants release Corey Coleman

The Giants released wide receiver/return specialist Corey Coleman on Sunday to make room for their newest waiver claims.

With the release, Coleman's NFL career is approaching its brink. As a first-round pick in 2016, Coleman came into the league with a lot of promise, but injuries have truly taken away many opportunities.

It's unclear why the Giants have decided to move on from Coleman, but head coach Joe Judge, in a video conference call with reporters Sunday, hinted at the need for more speed.

"I think we’re going into it right now with some speed at the position. That’s something we’re definitely looking to add right there," Judge said, adding, "We feel good with where we’re at right now."

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles bring back Josh McCown

The Eagles are re-signing veteran quarterback Josh McCown to their practice squad to serve as an emergency quarterback.

McCown played in three games for the Eagles last season, including in the Eagles' Wild Card playoff game after starting quarterback Carson Wentz went down with an injury.

The 41-year-old McCown will self-quarantine at his home in Texas while on the Eagles practice squad, is a highly respected veteran presence.

DALLAS | Cowboys sign Brandon Carr to practice squad

The Cowboys are signing veteran defensive back Brandon Carr to their practice squad.

Carr has started every game each of the last 12 seasons, including five seasons in Dallas from 2012-16.

Carr's ability as a defensive back may not be what it once was. Still, his experience and durability make him a quality option for the Cowboys in the event of injury, and he needs to be promoted to the roster.

WASHINGTON | Adrian Peterson signs with Lions

Former MVP running back Adrian Peterson, who was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday, signed with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

At the age of 35, Peterson will be an interesting storyline in 2020, especially when Detroit faces Washington in Week 10.