NFC East Week 14 Wrap-up: Cowboys Make Good on Vow to Win, Giants Flop Again

Let's round up the Week 14 action in the NFC East.

Dallas Cowboys (9-4, 1st Place)

The Cowboys tightened their hold on first place in the division and made good on head coach Mike McCarthy's vow to beat the Washington Football Team b delivering a domaining 27-20 victory.

The win wasn't as close as it seemed, as Dallas held a 24-0 lead at the half and never really looked back. Kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed three field goals, and linebacker Micah Parsons forced a fumble when he sacked Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, the fumble recovered by David Armstrong for a 27-yard score.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott out in a pedestrian showing, completing 22 of 39 pass attempts (56.4 percent) for 211 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times by the Washington defense.

Speaking of defense, the Cowboys recorded five sacks against Washington and nine quarterback hits.

The Cowboys have now won their last two as they look to take one more step closer to sewing up the NFC East title against the New York Giants.

Up Next: at Giants

Draft Position: No. 26

The Washington Football Team's four-game winning streak ended as the Dallas Cowboys just narrowly beat them 27-20.

Washington's quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who entered the game having completed more than 77 percent of his pass attempts during Washington’s four-game win streak, had a rough showing against the Dallas defense. Heinicke finished 11 of 25 (44 percent) for 122 yards (4.9 average), one touchdown, and one interception for a 55.8 passer rating.

He also lost a first-quarter fumble that the Cowboys, when Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons sacked him for a 12-yard loss. David Armstrong scooped up the loose ball and scored on a 37-yard fumble return to make it 18-0 Dallas.

Washington's offense came alive in the second half, as they made it 27-14 on a 43-yard touchdown pass to Cam Sims and then a 1-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Williams.

Washington's defense also contributed to the cause. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's pass intended for tight end Dalton Schultz was picked off by linebacker Cole Holcomb and returned 31 yards for the touchdown to make it a 27-20 game.

Heinicke suffered a knee injury in the game and underwent an MRI. However, he's expected to play Sunday against the Eagles.

Up Next: at Philadelphia

Draft Position: No. 19

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7, 3rd Place)

The Eagles were on a Week 14 bye. They will host the Washington Football team, winners of four out of their last five games. Washington is coming off a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which snapped their four-game winning streak.

Up Next: Washington

Draft Position: No. 10 (via Miami), No. 11, no. 21 (via Indianapolis)

New York Giants (4-9, 4th Place)

The only thing the New York Giants clinched this week was their fifth straight losing season as the Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Giants, 37-21.

The Giants' defense, usually a rock for the team, allowed Los Angeles to score on seven of their 11 drives. Quarterback Justin Herbert was simply breathtaking with his accuracy and poise, tossing three touchdown passes in the game, including a 59-yarder to receiver Jalen Guyton which split Giants safeties Xavier McKinney and Logan Ryan.

Dustin Hopkins, the former Washington Football Team kicker, added three field goals as part of the scoring onslaught that saw the Chargers take a 24-7 halftime lead.

The Giants, without starting quarterback Daniel Jones for a second straight game, got two garbage-time touchdowns from Saquon Barkley in an 18-yard pass and from backup quarterback Mike Glennon, who scored his first career rushing touchdown from seven yards out.

Up Next: Dallas

Draft Position: No. 5 (via Chicago), No. 6

