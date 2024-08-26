NFLPA Rejects Emergency Quarterback Rule Tweak; What it Means for Giants
According to the NFL Network, the NFLPA has rejected a proposed tweak to the league's emergency quarterback rule.
The original tweak would have allowed teams to elevate an emergency quarterback from the practice squad unlimited times. However, the NFLPA viewed the tweaked rule as a way to indefinitely stash a player on the practice squad.
With the rejection of the tweaked rule, things reverted to the old way, which was for teams to have their planned emergency quarterback on the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET the day before a game. They will then be able to designate an emergency quarterback when they submit their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff the next day.
This development likely means that New York Giants backup Tommy DeVito, currently believed to be third on the team’s depth chart at the position, is assured of getting a roster spot behind starter Daniel Jones and backup Drew Lock. If that happens, it would be the first time under head coach Brian Daboll that the team keeps three quarterbacks on the roster to start the season.