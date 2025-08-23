NY Giants DB TJ Moore Reportedly Undergoes Surgery on Right Leg
New York Giants rookie defensive back TJ Moore, who suffered a serious-looking right leg injury late in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 42-10 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night, underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a fractured femur, according to The Athletic.
Moore, who until his injury occurred had been having a solid showing. He recorded a 44-yard interception as the final seconds ticked away in the third quarter, that pick being the Giants’ only interception of the game.
Despite his promising showing, Moore, an undrafted free agent out of Mercer, had an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster.
Moore played in 102 defensive snaps for the Giants and registered 13 tackles (11 solos). In coverage he allowed 61.5% of the balls against him to be caught for 90 yards and finished with a 50.2 coverage rating.
He also played in 13 special teams snaps but did not register a tackle.
Moore appeared to be trending toward a spot on the team’s practice squad when he crumpled to the MetLife Stadium turf while covering a punt with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter, his right leg appearing to bend awkwardly underneath him as he ran downfield.
Moore was helped onto a cart as his teammates gathered around him with words of support. Moore’s injured leg was placed in an aircast, and he was taken back to the locker room.
After the game, he was helped onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.
“Wasn’t good,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game. “Feel for that young man.”
On Friday, Daboll said that Moore remained hospitalized and would be having surgery either Friday or Saturday.
Moore will land on the injured reserve list and will hopefully be given a chance to work his way back to the football field, where he’ll be able to resume his dream of playing in the NFL.
If he needs a morale boost, he can reach out to teammate Paulson Adebo, who has returned from a broken leg suffered last year and has shown no carryover from the injury.
