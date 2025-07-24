NY Giants DL Dexter Lawrence II Gets Incentives Added to 2025 Contract
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II started training camp as the ninth-highest-paid defensive lineman in the NFL. The Giants, realizing that and the value Lawrence brings to the table, added $3 million in incentives to his deal for the coming year.
Lawrence was set to earn $17 million in base salary this year. Presumably, the incentives will fall into the “not likely to be earned” category to help the Giants with the cap, meaning that if Lawrence does reach those incentives, they will count against the team’s 2026 cap.
It is also unclear whether any of the incentives are tied to team performance, a mechanism that general manager Joe Schoen has used in the past.
