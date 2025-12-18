Has Giants OLB Abdul Carter Turned the Corner?

Every snap, every game, every season is a learning experience, especially if you are a rookie. Sometimes, the acclimation process to the NFL takes a bit longer than one might hope or want.

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter appears to be on his way to finding his footing.

He will go into Sunday's game against Minnesota having put together what may be his best seven consecutive quarters of pro football since he became a first-round pick in April.

Although he's been consistently getting pressure on the quarterback, that action is not as impactful as registering sacks, forcing turnovers, or compiling tackles for a loss. In fact, Carter ranks fourth in the NFL with 31 quick pressures (collapsing the pocket in less than 2.5 seconds), but only has 2.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss.

We also know that he's been sat down for some snaps twice over the past month after not adhering to the appropriate weekly work schedule. Since those transgressions, he has come back strong with two solid games.

Carter had a sack and four tackles over the final three quarters against New England. Then, he set season highs with seven tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles against Washington. He also picked up his second fumble recovery of the season.

"He put together a good week of practice; it showed up in the game," interim head coach Mike Kafka said.

"Anytime a young player can step up and kind of start turning the page and improving. But now the challenge, just like it is for everybody, is can you do that again? You have a good game. Can you stack another day? Can you stack another week? Can you stack another game?

"And so that'll be the challenge for him. That'll be the challenge for a lot of the guys who played well on offense, defense, and special teams."

For his part, Carter appears to have a firm grasp on what he needs to do.

"I was watching more film, being better at being a pro, being a better teammate," he said.

