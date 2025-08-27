NY Giants Fan Favorite Tommy DeVito Claimed via Waivers By Patriots
Former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito's next batch of cutlets will, for the foreseeable future, be served New England-style.
The Cedar Grove, New Jersey native, Giants hometown hero, who rose from obscurity as an undrafted free agent in 2023 to a cult hero thanks to his living at home with his parents and his penchant for his mother's homemade chicken cutlets, was the only quarterback--and only Giants player-- claimed via waivers according to the league's transaction report.
DeVito, for whom the handwriting was on the wall once the team drafted Jaxson Dart, amassed a sizable cult following in the tri-state area over the last two-plus seasons for his status as a local product and Italian-American heritage after coming in as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse and Illinois in 2023.
As a rookie, he went on a three-game winning streak, a bright spot in an otherwise dismal 2023 season, after starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor both landed on the injured list.
DeVito's finest moment might very well have been leading the Giants to a 24-22 upset win over the Green Bay Packers in primetime during his first season.
Last season DeVito was named the starter after the team decided to move on from Jones. But that assignment was short-lived, as the Giants ultimately went with Drew Lock to finish out a franchise worst 3-14 campaign.
Despite the addition of Dart, many hoped that the Giants might somehow find a way to get DeVito back on the practice squad. Instead, he joins the Patriots, where he could compete with veteran Josh Dobbs to serve as the backup to second-year franchise signal caller Drake Maye.
The Patriots got a firsthand look at DeVito last week, as he played the entire second half of a preseason get-together with the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.
The Don Bosco Prep alum completed all but three of his 20 passes for 198 yards and earned three aerial scores to Thomas Fidone II, Greg Dulcich, and Jonathan Ward in a 42-10 New York victory.
DeVito ends his Giants career with eight touchdown passes and three interceptions, accompanied by an 88.4 passer rating and a 3-5 record as a starter.
One of DeVito's eight regular-season starts with the Giants came against the Patriots, a 10-7 triumph at MetLife Stadium in November 2023. DeVito threw for 191 yards in the win and found Isaiah Hodgins for a 12-yard score just before halftime.
