NY Giants Injury Update: Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, and More
Breathe easy, New York Giants fans.
Head coach Brian Daboll said that wide receiver Malik Nabers, who left Tuesday’s practice early after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury, will do some “stuff” in Thursday’s practice, though Daboll didn’t go into specifics.
The Giants are likely going to be cautious with Nabers in managing his reps so that he can be as fresh as possible for the Week 1 season opener in 38 days.
In other injury news, running back Cam Skattebo, who didn’t take part in Tuesday’s practice–the reason was never clarified by Daboll–has a “participation plan” according to Daboll, which would suggest that he’s going to be limited as well.
Skattebo missed the back half of the spring practices with an undisclosed issue, so again, the Giants are clearly looking to have him ready for Week 1.
Two other Giants players, guard Greg Van Roten and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson, were excused from Thursday’s non-padded practice. Van Roten and his wife are expecting their second child, so he will be absent from camp for the next two days.
Van Roten’s absence should mean a significant uptick in practice reps for Evan Neal, who has been working at both left and right guard this camp.
Davidson, who appeared to suffer a leg injury during Tuesday’s practice, apparently dodged a major injury issue. That said, he was excused from Thursday's practice by Daboll for a personal reason.
Receiver Jalin Hyatt told the Locked On Giants podcast on Wednesday that he was trending toward returning on a limited basis starting on Thursday. Hyatt has missed the last few practices with a left calf issue.
