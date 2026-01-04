NY Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions

We made it, everyone.

The miserable 2025 New York Giants season is about to come to an end in just four more quarters of play, at which point the important work begins, starting with the search for the team’s next head coach.

As is usually the case with a team that’s heading home after the season, one can’t help but wonder how many of the players have seen their final games as members of the Giants.

Will pending unrestricted free agents like receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, and linebacker Micah McFadden be back with the team in September, or will they be elsewhere?

How different will the team look once the new faces are added, along with the return of fan favorites like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo?

In time, those questions will be answered, but again, the biggest question centers on who the head coach will be, probably more so than the outcome of this week’s game.

Follow along as we wrap up the season finale with one last live blog filled with highlights, reactions, stats, and more.

First Quarter

Brandon Aubrey kicks short of the landing zone. Giants start at their 40-yard lines.

Pregame

Cam Skattebo trying to rile up the crowds. Gives a big wooooo.

Dallas wins the toss and defers. Game on,

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @TomPelissero, @MikeGarafolo, and @JudyBattista: More on HC interest for Philip Rivers; The latest on potential #Colts changes; Could this be it for #Browns HC Kevin Stefanski?; Where the #Giants search is headed. pic.twitter.com/Xytiq0oydQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2026

Pregame Thoughts

The Giants are going to play this one to win. Still, I get the distinct impression, after talking to a couple of Cowboys beat writers, that the Cowboys are going to treat this like a preseason game, starting their starters and then pulling them after the half, if not sooner.

GIANTS INACTIVES

S Jevon Holland

WR Jalin Hyatt

WR Ryan Miller

TE Theo Johnson

RB Dante Miller

OLB Caleb Murphy

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

Jalin Hyatt was listed as questionable with an illness, but I question whether he would have gotten a gameday uniform regardless.

COWBOYS INACTIVES

OLB DeMarvion Overshown

CB Shavon Revel

DT Jay Toia

DT Perrion Winfrey

S Alijah Clark

Your Sunday Rooting Guide for the No.1 Draft Pick

I'll quote this with the Top-7 picks 2026 NFL Draft Order grid but these 2 charts will be necessary for SOS scenarios:



- LV win + NYG loss (SOS battle for #1 pick)



- AZ/TEN both win or both lose (SOS is 1 game apart with 5 games Sunday set to decide it) https://t.co/o82UBbZy8h pic.twitter.com/77wyoY4S2n — Jack Andrade (@RealJackAndrade) January 4, 2026

Pregame Notables

Although now on IR, Wan'Dale Robinson has gained a career-high 419 yards after the catch this season, the 11th-most in the league, per NFL NextGen Stats.

Robinson has also forced 17 missed tackles, tied for the 4th-most among wide receivers, translating to 162 yards after contact (12th-most among receivers).

QB Jaxson Dart has rushed for 9 touchdowns, setting a new franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season. He passed Daniel Jones, who had seven in 2022. Dart also owns the third-most rushing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

CB Dru Phillips has totaled the second-most tackles for loss among all defensive backs with 8 this season. Since entering the league in 2024, his career total tackles for loss (15) are the 3rd-most among defensive backs.

Among second-year players, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. owns the third-most yards from scrimmage with 1,992, trailing only WR Brian Thomas Jr. (2,009 yards) and RB Bucky Irving (2,281 yards). Tracy’s 869 yards from scrimmage this season lead all players from the 2024 draft class.

LB Abdul Carter has contributed to a sack in four straight games, which is the most consecutive games by a Giants’ rookie since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. He’s totaled 4.0 sacks this season, the fourth-most among all rookies.

