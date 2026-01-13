Giants Face Challenging Decision Regarding Top Pending UFA

The New York Giants are expected to make some difficult personnel decisions this offseason, and one they may have to make involves a key playmaker.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and following a big season, his services could be in high demand.

Per a new ranking by Bleacher Report , Robinson checks in as the 27th-ranked free agent this offseason due to his potential to be a high-volume receiver in the right offense.

“New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson took full advantage of Malik Nabers' season-ending injury, finishing with the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

Robinson is an undersized (5-foot-8, 185 lbs.) but explosive pass-catcher who can be a high-volume target in the right scheme,” noted analyst Kristopher Knox.

In the year, Robinson hauled in 92 receptions for 1014 yards and 4 touchdowns, serving as the Giants' top wide receiver for a majority of the year and excelling in the role.

Why the Giants should consider re-signing Robinson

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) celebrates touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants have a decision to make with Robinson, as he proved his worth in an expanded role this season and could be a hot commodity in free agency.

Robinson’s 92 receptions on the season are good for ninth overall in the NFL and are the most out of any receiver in the league who played at least 65% of their snaps in the slot during the regular season.

With Malik Nabers set to return in 2026, the Giants will have to evaluate whether Robinson will be able to bring as much value to the offense without the volume he received as a de facto WR1.

Following Nabers’ season-ending injury, Robinson had six games with 10+ targets and only one game with less than 5.

While Robinson’s output may decrease, he has proven he can produce alongside Nabers before the injury, and that is something the Giants can’t overlook. While the Giants' offense will look different next season, the right scheme can allow Nabers and Robinson to function as a dynamic duo.

Not only has Robinson proved he can complement Nabers, but he has also developed chemistry with Jaxson Dart throughout 2025.

While it is possible the Giants could find a cheaper replacement for Robinson through free agency or the draft, that chemistry he has built with Dart is invaluable and would take time to rebuild with a new player.

One of the more appealing aspects about the Giants currently is the young offensive corps they have to build around in Dart, Nabers, and Cam Skattebo.

While those three are certainly important, Robinson could very well be a big part of the Giants' future if they opt to pay him.

The Giants having two receivers with 1,000-yard seasons on their resume could be very appealing to a future head coach and offensive coordinator.

That, combined with a franchise quarterback and talented running back, gives the Giants a corps that could potentially compete right away in year one of a new regime.

Robinson’s price tag this offseason may be expensive; however, the Giants will need to at least consider paying it, as he could provide another piece of stability to build around next season.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage