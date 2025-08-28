NY Giants Name 5 Team Captains for 2025 Season
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed the 2025 team captains, a group of five men that includes one long-overdue name to the group.
Receiver Darius Slayton, the longest tenured member of the team’s offense, received the votes from his teammates.
Slayton joined the team in 2019 as a fifth-round draft pick and, after initially appearing to be on shaky ground with the Daboll regime, Slayton has developed into a respected voice and a constant presence within the organization.
He joins fellow 2019 first-round draft pick Dexter Lawrence II, the team’s all-world defensive lineman and longest tenured member on the team’s defense, as a captain. This is Lawrence’s fourth season as a team captain.
The other three captains include quarterback Russell Wilson, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, and outside linebacker Brian Burns.
Okereke earns his third straight “C” as a member of the Giants. Burns, who is in his second season with NEW York, and Wilson, in his first, are each first-time team captains for the Giants.
Burns was one of two Giants last season (offensive lineman Greg Van Roten being the other) who played every single snap, despite being ailed by lower-body injuries.
He was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers and logged six consecutive seasons with at least 7.5 sacks, with the last five seasons seeing him record eight sacks. Burns finished a half sack behind Lawrence for the team’s sack lead in 2024.
Okereke’s 2024 season started slowly and ended in Week 13 when he landed on IR with a herniated disc.
However, the resilient Okereke still managed to post 93 tackles, which is good for third-most on the team. In his final five games played, he recorded double-digit tackles twice and never recorded fewer than nine tackles per game over that span.
His coaches and teammates have repeatedly praised Wilson for his attention to detail, his work ethic, and his leadership, all of which made him a natural choice for one of the five “Cs” available.
This is the 13th consecutive year Wilson has been voted a team captain, a streak that began in 2013, his second season with Seattle, and which spanned through his two seasons with Denver and his one season with Pittsburgh.
The Giants did not name a special teams captain this year.
"What we did this year is we said take the five guys – each player had a sheet with five guys on it that you think are the best leaders of the football team and put them one to five," head coach Brian Daboll explained when asked about the lack of special teams captains.
"It was whoever that sorted out to be, that’s who it was going to be and all five of those guys are good selections by the players."
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.