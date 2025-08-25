NY Giants Will See Washington's Terry McLaurin After All in Week 1 Clash
So much for the New York Giants facing a potentially weakened Washington Commanders team in Week 1 of the regular season.
Commanders hold-in receiver Terry McLaurin, who sought a new contract, finally got the deal done, his contract adding three years and $96 million to his NFL earnings.
That of course means that the Commanders will have their No. 1 receiver available for the regular season opener against the Giants on September 7.
“He’s a heck of a player, dynamic, perimeter skill player,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said of McLaurin on Monday.
“He makes a lot of plays–explosive, run after the catch, was very productive last year with (Washington Commanders quarterback) Jayden (Daniels), productive before that but even more so when he got No. 5 with him."
Daboll, who while witht eh Buffalo Bills had a visit prior to the 2019 draft with McLAurin, called the meeting one of his favorites.
“Unbelievable person," the Giants head coach said. "I had a chance to go and have a pre-draft visit with him, and it was one of my favorite pre-draft visits that I had, with him, just the type of person that he is. He’s a heck of a player.”
Indeed. Last season, the 29-year-old McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler who has logged 1,000+ yards in every season except for his 2019 rookie campaign, finished 15th among receiving targets (including tight ends) with 1,096 yards.
In the two games last season against the Giants, New York held him mostly in check as he caught eight of 11 pass targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
Career-wise, McLaurin, in 11 games against the Giants, has caught 69 of 94 pass targets (73.4% reception rate) for 824 yards, an average of 11.9 yards per reception. He also has five career touchdowns.
The Giants visit Washington on September 7 and will then host the Commanders in Week 15, on December 14. Cornerback Paulson Adebo, whom the Giants signed this past offseason from the New Orleans Saints to be their top cornerback, figures to draw the assignment of guarding McLaurin when the two teams come face-to-face this season.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.