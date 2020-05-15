Perspectives: Baker Fumbles a Chance to Change the Narrative

The young, charming salesperson with an impressive record of closing the toughest sales throughout his career, lands a dream job with an organization that ended up giving up a lot to sign him.

Despite the warning signs in the industry that say that when times are tough and push comes to shove, the salesperson, rather than work to generate income, doesn’t throw himself into honing his craft because he thinks it will all come to him.

Then imagine that same salesperson whom the organization desperately wanted enough to put the talent ahead of any character imperfections continues with a sense of entitlement, makes a stupid, life-altering decision with significant ramifications that ends up torpedoing his promising career and embarrasses the organization.

Welcome to the Giants’ latest slice of hell.

Cornerback DeAndre Baker, accused of committing armed robbery and aggravated assault at a social gathering in Miramar, Florida, is that salesperson a young man with a fantastic skillset but who along the way seemed to develop a sense of entitlement to where he apparently felt as though he didn’t have to put in the work that many of his contemporaries were doing.

The results showed when he got to the NFL. While he did deal with a knee injury that cut into his practice reps, Baker, it was whispered, figured that because he had had success in college given his natural skills and abilities, he would be able to replicate that in the NFL.

He seemed to want to coast through life as an NFL rookie, and it resulted in him embarrassing himself on the field when he continuously was torched or was caught out of place on the field.

While he did eventually start to play better, along the way, he had done little to dispel the growing concerns about his work ethic—and with them, the Giants head-scratching decision to trade away picks No. 37, 132 and 142 to move up to No. 30 overall to draft him.

General manager Dave Gettleman’s critics will argue that he should have known better after numerous draft scouting reports echoed concerns about Baker’s character and work ethics.

But Gettleman has always been one to trust his research and what he sees, which includes the good in people, and their talent-- even if the decision goes against the grain.

Making the Right Choice

In life, people are given choices, and more often than not, when someone is given a second chance, they embrace it.

The Giants organization has been filled with draft picks who, unlike Baker, whose worst transgression coming out of college was his questionable work ethic, had worse knocks against them.

Receiver David Tyree, a sixth-round draft pick, is a perfect example. Tyree was something of a reckless youth who one night in March found himself hitting rock bottom when he was arrested following a traffic stop during which the investigating officer smelled marijuana coming from the car he was riding in.

The Giants, who at the time had a new head coach in Tom Coughlin, could have easily kicked a sixth-round draft pick whose eventual destiny was to play special teams to the curb.

Instead, they gave him a choice to either straighten up and fly right or to continue down a path of destruction.

Tyree chose to straighten out his act, and if he doesn't do that, then “The Catch” in Super Bowl XLII doesn’t happen.

Obviously, the Giants didn’t trade up for Tyree as they did for Baker. And perhaps they hoped that, like Tyree, who is still with the organization in an administrative role, Baker would do what it took to remove any lingering doubts about the Giants being fools for giving up assets to draft a kid with maturity issues.

He didn't. And while the legal process still needs to play out, SI.com's legal analyst Michael McCann outlined a rather bleak picture for Baker if the charges against him stick.

Under Florida law, each faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, along with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Both are serious charges, but armed robbery with a firearm is especially grave. It refers to a robbery where the offender carries a firearm or other deadly weapon. To prove the charge, prosecutors must show that Baker (and Dunbar) took money or property with the intent to permanently or temporarily deprive a victim of the property and, in the course of doing so, engaged in “the use of force, violence, assault or putting [the victim] in fear.” The charge becomes a felony in the first degree when the offender carries a firearm or other deadly weapon.

As mentioned above, a conviction can lead to a maximum of life in prison. Neither Baker nor Dunbar would likely get anywhere near a life sentence but would still face the prospect of spending years in prison. To that point, Florida has a mandatory minimum sentencing law, 10-20-Life, for felonies in which a firearm is used or attempted to be used. Depending on what is proven in court, the law could apply and require Baker and Dunbar (if convicted) to serve at least 10 years behind bars.

Where Do They Go From Here?

The justice system still needs to play out, but given the details in the affidavit released by the Miramar Police Department, it would be really difficult to envision Baker coming out of this situation without having to serve some punishment.

Baker has made his bed and now must lie in it as he goes through the justice system.

The Giants? There’s no question that this is yet another blow to an organization that is desperately trying to put an end to the downtrodden years that are quickly rivaling the “Wilderness Years” of the 1960s and 1970s.

The question now becomes, where do they go from here?

If they’re going to move on from “headaches” like Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple, and Odell Beckham Jr., whose particular alleged transgressions pale by comparison to armed robbery, they need to cut their losses—talent or no talent.

Baker, remember, is innocent until proven guilty but as this team has shown time and again, it doesn't handle major distractions very well, and it wouldn't be fair to ask first-time head coach Joe Judge to deal with the mother of all distractions as he tries to get this franchise back on track.